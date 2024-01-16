Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: SoundPEATS Watch 3 Fitness Tracker

Pros

Choose from 70 sports modes

IP68 waterproof

Smart notifications

Monitors health

Cons

No swim tracking

At nearly 40 per cent off, SoundPEATS’ popular Watch 3 fitness tracker will see you through your 2024 fitness goals. No matter what kind of exercise or activity you’re engaged in, you’ll find it on this watch – the device features over 70 sports modes and can record all-day activity data, from your steps and distance walked to calories counted. You can even wear it while swimming, since it’s rated IP68 waterproof, but do note that it doesn’t have the ability to track swim data. The watch also offers health monitoring, such as heart rate and sleep tracking, along with blood-oxygen saturation measurement. With a large, 1.85-inch HD display, the smartwatch is compatible with devices hosting iOS 11 and Android 6.0 and upwards. This means you can receive phone calls, text messages and even WhatsApp and social media alerts via the watch. Reviewers say the Watch 3 has a solid battery life – some don’t charge it for a week – and many have bought it as a gift for loved ones.

Best Grooming Deal: Philips Multigroom Series 7000

Pros

13 tools included

Run time of 120 minutes (cordless)

Shower-proof device

Easy to use

Cons

Trimmer is extremely sharp when used without attachments

Look sharp with Philip’s Multigroom kit, which is currently 36 per cent off. This useful grooming set includes 13 tools for styling and precise trimming for the face, hair and body. The trimmer uses DualCut technology, which means twice as many blades as usual, to create, clean, defined lines around your beard, neck and hairline, allowing you to comfortably shave hair as close as 0.5mm. You can take it with you into the shower, since it’s 100 per cent shower-proof, and the cordless trimmer can run for up to two hours on a single charge, so you don’t have to worry about it stopping mid-shave. Reviewers say they’re happy with the professional results they get out of this multigrooming kit, but caution that the trimmer blades are extremely sharp, and to always clip on attachments when using.

Best Luggage Deal: Delsey Belfort Plus Suitcase

Do your suitcases look worn and battered? It might be time for an upgrade, well in time for spring break. This Delsey Belfort Plus suitcase is available right now at 38 per cent off, thanks to Amazon’s End of Season sale. Made with lightweight polypropylene, the shock-proof suitcase comes with a water-resistant seal and a built-in Transport Safety Authority (TSA) lock. The 82cm suitcase is large enough to store all your personal effects for long haul trips, and its four double spinner wheels make it easy to manoeuvre. Reviewers say it’s extremely spacious, making it the ideal suitcase for storing bulky gifts and odd-shaped items when you’re visiting family abroad.