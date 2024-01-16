Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds

Pros

High-quality sound

Intelligent Conversation mode

Clear, sharp mics

Active noise cancellation

IPX7 water resistant

Cons

Not suitable for sports

A good pair of earbuds or headphones is a given if you’re an audiophile or frequently conduct remote meetings. Android users will love Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which are available right now for less than half price! These 24-bit high-quality earbuds use Samsung’s intelligent active noise cancellation technology to tune out distracting sounds and give you a studio quality listening experience. You can amplify what you like and minimise what you don’t, with the earbuds’ 360-degree audio. Reviewers say the microphone is clear and sharp too, thanks to the device incorporating three mics with HD Voice technology, which isolates the user’s voice from surrounding sound. These earbuds are smarter than regular ones – when your voice is detected, it automatically turns on Intelligent Conversation mode, which means active noise cancellation is turned off, volume is reduced and the buds are placed in Ambient mode. Reviewers rave about the pair, with 4.6-star reviews, but although they say it has a comfortable fit, it’s not ideal for sports or workouts because it tends to slip off with vigorous activity.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

Best Home Appliance Deal: Black+Decker Portable Garment Steamer

Pros

Compact and portable

Three steam levels to choose from

Detachable water tank

Anti-calc system

Cons

Water tank may leak after a period of use, say reviewers

Get rid of creases and wrinkles quickly and effectively with Black+Decker’s portable steamer. This useful tool is 30 per cent off right now, during the Home Makeover Sale on Amazon. With 1,500 watts of power and 260ml water tank capacity, the garment steamer converts water to steam upon spraying, leaving clothes wrinkle-free, while simultaneously removing lint from the fabric’s surface. It has an anti-calc system as well, so you don’t have to worry about white streaks on your clothes. Choose from three steam levels and easily detach the water tank for refilling and cleaning. Reviewers say it’s ideal to take along on travels since it’s compact and portable, but some report issues with leakage.

Bonus: Apply a coupon to get an additional Dh10 off.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

Best Perfume Deal: Elizabeth Arden White Tea Eau de Toilette

Tea scents have been trending this year, so it’s a great time to snag Elizabeth Arden’s White Tea – it’s 60 per cent off! Simple and crisp, the perfume is inspired by the pleasure you feel from your first sip of tea. It has musky, woody and floral undertones, with top notes of Italian mandarin, clary sage and sea breeze accord. Its heart notes are tranquil and calming, with white tea extract and white iris, leading into warm base notes of musk mallow, tonka bean and amber. Reviewers love the subtle, clean scent that suits almost every woman, but note that it doesn’t last long and requires frequent top-ups.