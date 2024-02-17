Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Appliance Deal: Nutricook Air Fryer 3 Vision

Pros

Easy to use and clean

11 cooking programs

Spacious basket

Clear window for checking in progress

Cons

Takes up significant space on counter

Ahead of Ramadan, invest in an air fryer for nutritious meals. Nutricook’s new air fryer, which is 45 per cent off right now, takes the popular cooking method to the next level. The Air Fryer 3 Vision comes with 11 one-touch cooking programs, customisable favourite buttons, and a non-stick basket and cooking tray that are dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up. The square basket’s 5.7-litre capacity can feed up to six people, and accommodate a whole 1.2kg chicken or an eight-inch pizza. Select from five cooking options – air fry, bake, roast, reheat and dehydrate. An internal light and a clear window let you keep an eye on the food without having to remove the basket. Reviewers love that the air fryer produces evenly cooked, consistent results, but a few mention that it does take up considerable counter space, so make sure you have room for your new kitchen companion.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh29, and two-year extended warranty for Dh41.

Best Electronics Deal: DJI OSMO Mobile 6 Smartphone Gimbal Stabiliser

Pros

Three-axis stabilisation

Object tracking included

Foldable, portable design

All-day battery life

Includes extension rod

Cons

Using it involves a learning curve

Turn home videos into professional quality ones this Ramadan and Eid, with DJI OSMO’s smartphone gimbal. With three-axis stabilisation, the gimbal compensates for unwanted movement and creates a smooth, cinematic experience. The device is easy to use – as soon as you slip in your phone, the DJI Mimo app pops open, and you’re ready to shoot. Upgraded ActiveTrack 5.0 technology always keeps your subject in the centre of the frame, while a new side wheel helps you adjust settings, allowing you to create cinematic blurs or smooth zooming for dramatic effect. Reviewers love the built-in extension rod, which makes it easier for them to get hard-to-reach angles and creative shots. However, some say there is a learning curve to using this device, so beginners may take some time to get used to it.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh42.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Best Gift: Amazon Gift Card

Looking for special gifts this Ramadan, but don’t know what to get? An Amazon gift card might be the solution. For a limited time and until stocks last, you can get up to seven per cent cashback on an Amazon gift card. Just make sure you purchase one with a minimum of Dh200, and enter the promo code ‘GCRMDN24’ at check-out.