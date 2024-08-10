Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: HyperX Cloud Alpha

Pros

Comfortable padded earcups

Excellent audio quality

Good mic performance

Durable build

Cons

Wired

No flip-to-mute mic

Arguably one of the best gaming headsets right now, regardless of premium or low-cost labels, is the HyperX Cloud Alpha. Luckily, its wired version fits right into the high end of our budget range. This powerful gaming headset delivers fantastic audio, with 50mm neodymium drivers that produce a thumping bass response – essential for high-action gaming. Reviewers say they can feel the explosions in war scenes, or the thrum of a sports car revving at the start of a race. The clarity of music and soundtracks is also nothing to scoff at – both mids and highs are clear and well-defined. The two-chamber design of this headset, which reduced distortion, is one of the reasons for its excellent audio quality. The Cloud Alpha is also extremely comfortable, thanks to its padded earcups and headband. With over 14,800 4.5-star reviews, it’s a fantastic and affordable gaming headset. The only drawbacks may be that it’s a wired device, and it doesn’t come with a flip-to-mute mic (although the mic is detachable).

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

Best Home Deal: Baseus LED Desk Lamp

Pros

Sleek, minimalistic design

Wide illumination range

Adjustable angles

Dynamic dimming

Cons

Battery life could be better, reviewers say

When Radhika Anand, a 27-year-old Dubai-based accountant, bought Baseus’ desk lamp, she realised what she’d been missing: “I can’t explain the difference it made to my comfort and level of fatigue. My eyes always felt dry and strained at the end of the day, but this desk lamp helped me a lot.” Jokhiya seconds the idea of buying a dedicated desk lamp, no matter how bright the room. She said: "Good lighting is essential, especially if you are not sitting near a window. Choose nice lamps that do not take over your desk and can shine the right light on your desk." The sleek Baseus smart lamp doesn’t take up much space, but it still manages to offer 47-inch-wide rectangular illumination, with zero to 180° angle adjustment. With 32 integrated and energy-efficient LEDs, the lamp is bright, and features auto dimming capabilities – it senses the light in the environment and dynamically brightens or dims the light. If you’d prefer, you can use its touch control to select from three different colour temperatures (warm, cool or mix), and different levels of brightness. Since this is a battery-operated lamp, it’s cable-free and apparently lasts up to 13 hours – although many reviewers mention that it lasts for a fraction of that time. It also recharges fully in three hours.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh6, and two-year extended warranty for Dh9.

Best Beauty Deal: La Roche-Posay Lipikar Wash AP+ Gentle Foaming Moisturising Wash

The more foaming and fragrant a face wash is, the more likely it’s going to irritate dry and eczema-prone skin. La Roche-Posay’s Lipikar Wash is specially formulated for extra-dry and sensitive skin, so you don’t have to worry about the formula stripping it dry. In fact, it’s so gentle, it can even be used on babies as young as two weeks old, as certified by the US-based National Eczema Association. The face wash is formulated with soothing antioxidant thermal water, as well as shea butter, an emollient known for its soothing and restorative properties, and niacinamide or vitamin B3, which softens the skin and balances its oil production.