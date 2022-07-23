Are you an Amazon Prime member? Buckle up, because it’s time to splurge and save! Epic deals for Prime members are currently live on Amazon, across every category on the e-commerce site. We’re talking electronics, home appliances, fashion, gaming and so much more. But start your shopping spree with us, where we take you through the best deals.

Prime Day will run for two days, starting from today until July 24, during which you’ll have access to rare deals from Amazon UK and US, as well. Shopping with a Mastercard credit or debit card will bag you deeper discounts on checkout. Save even more with an ADCB Mastercard to get a whopping 30 per cent off your cart.

Those who are not Prime members can also join in on the site-wide sale. For just Dh16 per month, get Prime instantly or a trial of the membership for free. Once you’re in, you get access to not only Prime day deals, but free one-day delivery, unlimited TV streaming on Prime Video and Prime Gaming.

Have a look at some of the best Prime Day deals below, to help you get started:

1. SAMSUNG Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G Dual SIM Smartphone, Mystic Black

Pros

Large 9.6-inch screen

Plenty of storage space with 256GB

Fast refresh rate of 120Hz makes it suitable for gaming

Smart note-taking features

108MP rear camera, films videos in 8K

Cons

Can get warm

Short battery life

At nearly half its listing price, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra is up for grabs. This is your chance to upgrade to a 5G smartphone with a large 6.9-inch display and have your essential work suite within reach. Store documents, photos and videos without fussing about storage, since this version comes with 256GB of space. Then there’s the titular notes feature that makes your handwriting legible, if minutes were taken in a rush – all you have to do is tap the screen with the S Pen to correct scribbles. It even syncs your notes to Microsoft OneNote on PC instantly, so that’s one less task on your plate. An advocate of work and play? This is your dream platform for mobile gaming, with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate display. Let’s not forget the triple rear cameras that go up to 108 megapixels and film 8k resolution videos, along with the 10-megapixel selfie camera. You can also check out our picks of the latest smartphones in the market.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh244.29 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh171, and a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh285, and a two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh363.

2. NESPRESSO Inissia C40 Red Coffee Machine

Pros

Compact machine

19-bar pressure system

Heats water in 25 seconds only

User-friendly controls for espresso or lungo

Cons

Makes one cup at a time

Needs capsule pods

Looking forward to a fresh cuppa in the mornings really makes all the difference – especially when it is prepared in seconds. Try the capsule coffee trend with Nespresso’s Inissia C40 machine. It heats 700ml of water in 25 seconds – which serves up to nine cups – and pours out your choice of either 40ml of espresso or 110ml of a milder lungo. Thanks to its small footprint, despite a 19-bar pressure extraction system, the machine takes up little space on the countertop and looks quite modern in red, too. Reviews say it comes with a few complementary capsules by Nespresso, while others point out that Starbucks pods work as well. See more kitchen appliances here.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and a two-year extended warranty.

3. Sony PlayStation Virtual Reality Bundle

Pros

Complete bundle with accessories like move motion controllers

Comes with the VR Worlds game - includes five different virtual reality settings

Immersive 3D audio and mic

Smooth and fast frame rates at 120fps

Cons

Needs a PlayStation console to work

Gamers are in for a treat with a host of deals coming their way this Prime Day. Check out Sony PlayStation’s entire virtual reality (VR) bundle up for sale, which includes one VR headset (version 2.0), VR camera, two VR move motion controllers and a VR game. To get the PSVR up and running, you will need your PlayStation4. The headset pulls you into the game via 360-degree vision, mimicking real-life movements with smooth 120fps (frames per second) visuals. As you explore worlds and fight off enemies, the headset keeps you focused with 3D wrap-around audio. Even if you’re not a serious gamer, this is a great way to get some cardio in during the day. Parents in the reviews describe having a fantastic family time with the kids, discovering aliens and mysterious deep-sea creatures in their VR gear.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh117.42 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Anne Klein Women's Quartz Watch

One can never go wrong with a sophisticated timepiece in rose-gold. Minimal and petite, this Anne Klein watch has a twisted bangle detail and a mother-of-pearl dial. Those who prefer an understated piece will appreciate the small 26-millimetre case diameter. Despite its size, the watch clearly tells time with three hands and crystal-studded hour markers. Pair the rose-gold accessory with your favourite summer outfits, and watch it complement each and every one. Check out similar watches here.

5. Tommy Hilfiger San Diego Men's Black Dial Watch

Tell time a little differently, when you wear San Diego by Tommy Jeans – a sub-brand of Tommy Hilfiger. It has an all-black case, from the face to the three hands, contrasting tastefully with the army green rubber straps. Designed for adventures in the sun, the watch is water resistant in up to 30 metres of depth, and durable thanks to its TR90 thermoplastic case and bezel. From afar, the timepiece almost resembles a sporty smartwatch, flattering all casual wardrobe. Or, level it up with an-all black watch from our picks here.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty on the watch. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh25.

6. BOSS The Scent for Her, 100ml

Your search for a signature summer scent ends here. The Scent by Hugo Boss is a peachy floral perfume, featuring apricot and freesia for freshness and base notes of roasted cocoa for depth. Reviews describe it as the perfect everyday summer fragrance that doesn’t overpower the senses and stays on light. Pick it up for yourself or gift a loved one, this Prime Day.

7. OLAY Night Cream: Regenerist Retinol 24 Moisturiser, 50G

Among skincare finds, we picked the Olay 50g night cream for its skin brightening and anti-ageing properties. Get your literal beauty sleep with this fragrance-free moisturising formula that contains a good dose of retinol (vitamin A). Retinol works slowly but surely by reducing fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and pores, and since it can get drying, niacinamide (vitamin B3) swoops in to help your skin stay hydrated. The last of the main ingredient trio is amino peptides, also known as the building blocks for collagen, the protein that boosts skin elasticity. Together, they work to keep your skin looking younger, plumper and hydrated, as attested by reviewers. Looking for a day cream? We also picked out the best SPF moisturisers.

8. Moon Safari-Ultra Lightweight Character Stroller

This safari cat-themed stroller by Moon is going to keep your baby comfy when out and about. Ideal for children aged three months to three years, the stroller can easily support up to 20kgs of load, despite being super lightweight at 6.3kgs. It comes with a five-point safety belt, so mums and dads can strap their baby in worry-free. When the sun is overhead, pull down the curved canopy, made of water- and tear-resistant 400D nylon fabric. And, when it’s time for a mid-day snooze, recline the backrest and pull up the footrest to help them stretch their legs. Reviewers love how light and compact the frame is, which is especially helpful when travelling.

9. Lego 11013 Classic Creative Transparent Bricks Building Set

Add this classic Lego set to the list of fun summer activities with the kids. Faced with 500 colourful blocks and pieces, children have to put together eight characters – ranging from a toy unicorn to a wizard – how ever they like. Lego’s special transparent bricks in the mix also keep the puzzle interesting, boosting scope for creativity. If the kids are stuck, help them access the included digital building instructions, where they can easily visualise models as they build. The play set is suitable for children aged four and above, as it aids in building creative and physical skills. Find more toys in our list here.