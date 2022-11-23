1. Best Deal for Women’s Perfume: Jimmy Choo Illicit, 100ml

One can never have enough signature floral scents – they’re soft, feminine and sweet, perfect for everyday wear. Jimmy Choo’s Illicit is about Dh300 cheaper, so it’s a deal not to be missed. With a heart of rose and jasmine, the audacious fragrance opens with zesty orange and ginger, ending in saccharine honey and sandalwood. Several reviewers have received it or packed it up as a present, and worn it often to work, since the scent is light and refreshing.

2. Best Deal for Men’s Perfume: Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Eau de Toilette (EDT), 125ml

Surprise the men in your life with a unique scent by Jean Paul Gaultier. Le Male is an eau de toilette that has a clean, refreshing scent, a repeat favourite of men in the reviews, who say they’ve worn it for years. This perfume opens with green notes, from bergamot to mint, leading to warm middle notes of orange blossom and cinnamon, which come to an end in vanilla, amber and sandalwood. Its rare composition is enough to stop strangers in their tracks, note buyers. From brothers to dads, everyone’s a fan of Le Male.

3. Best Deal for Oud Perfume: Ajmal Mukhallat Shams Perfume For Unisex, 50ml

An oud perfume is a must-have winter accessory, for its long-lasting hold and heady formula. Ajmal’s Mukhallat Shams is crafted for both women and men, using floral and woody elements. With rich accords of dahn al oud - the pure oils distilled from the wood of the Agarwood trees - this is an Arabic scent reserved for cool nights out.

4. Best Deal for Powdery Perfume: Prada Milano Infusion D'Iris Perfume For Women, 100ml

Another designer fragrance that’s affordable this WFS, is Prada Milano’s Infusion D’Iris for women. Launched in 2007, the luxury perfume is dominated by powdery iris and woody notes, opening with zesty scents of orange and mandarin. It leaves behind a trail of sweet vanilla-like benzoin and incense. Gift Infusion D’Iris to someone who appreciates a clean, ‘fresh linen’ scent. Reviewers say the perfume especially works well for people with heightened sensitivity to smells, since it’s mild and doesn’t overwhelm the senses.

5. Best Deal for Aftershave: Lacoste L.12.12 Blanc Eau de Toilette Aftershave

An intimate gift for your partner, the Lacoste L.12.12 Blanc eau de toilette is going to stay put on your bathroom countertop. He’ll kick off his mornings on an invigorating note, lifted by the scents of grapefruit, rosemary, suede and cedar, with incense and tuberose to help the aftershave cling to the skin all day long. Wearers in the reviews describe it as a fresh, citrusy fragrance, some comparing it to Davidoff’s popular Cool Water.

6. Best Deal for Fruity Perfume: Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau De Parfum for Women, 100ml

Delight your sister, daughter or best friend with a bottle of Juicy Couture’s Viva La Juicy. Think caramel, wild berries, honeysuckle, vanilla and pralines – all fruity and floral goodness made for the glam girl in the family. It can be spritzed on to suit any occasion, whether late nights or early mornings, since buyers note that it’s not too strong. Reviewers say Viva La Juicy is a signature scent for the young women in their lives, and have happily wrapped it up as a present, time and time again. The fragrance not only smells good but looks good, too – it comes with a hot pink bow and gold-tone details on the glass bottle.

7. Best Deal for Intense Perfume: Boss The Scent Absolute Eau De Parfum, 50ml

Only to be applied on pulse points, Boss’ The Scent Absolute is for men who prefer an intense warm cologne for the winter. There’s a hint of fruit and spice, enveloped in earthy and woody notes of vetiver. Reviewers vouch for the long-lasting stay, saying that a little goes a long way and that it is best worn in the evening.