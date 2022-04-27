Don't gloss over your makeup look for Eid in your last-minute shopping haste. Now is the time to give your vanity table a quick once-over and toss out what has gone bad or finished. The fast-paced beauty industry is never short of new, better products, from vegan foundations to cruelty-free lipsticks; so make sure you’re layering only the best of makeup this Eid, with the help of our essentials list that covers eyeshadow, blush, mascara and more. If not for yourself, these beauty products also double as thoughtful gifts for your loved ones.

1. Best Foundation: FENTY BEAUTY Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, 390 warm

Fenty Beauty’s most touted Pro Filt’r foundation line promises a finish that’s not too matte nor too shiny, sitting lightly on your skin. It’s the perfect long-wear formula for people of all complexions, boasting 50 different shades that range from light to deep tones. Find your match in this extensive foundation range, which is completely cruelty-free and vegan, and ideal for summer thanks to its climate-adaptive technology that makes it sweat-proof. The best part? Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation does not clog pores.

2. Best Countour: NYX Professional Makeup Highlight & Contour Pro Palette

Coming with eight removable and refillable pans, Nyx Professional Makeup highlight and contour pro palette is another fan-favourite. Sculpt your cheekbones, nose bridge and jawline using eight colours for highlighting and contouring that reviews say are well pigmented. It’s also great way to introduce yourself or a loved one to basic contouring. The palette does not come with a brush.

3. Best Eyeshadow: Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Palette, Norvina, 04 Treasure (Pack of 1)

Layer on both glitter and matte shades with Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Palette Norvina. Fourteen shades varying from warm to cooler lavender tones include a metallic palette that will add a little oomph to your overall eye makeup. This is a versatile summer palette for every Eid outfit – experiment with pleasant blush hues like rose gold and love paired with chocolate volatile and golden glittery summer. Plus, shade love can be applied to the cheeks as well. The palette comes with a double-ended brush.

4. Best Mascara: Christian Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara, 090 Black

Do you own a mascara wand that’s curled? Check out Christian Dior’s Iconic Overcurl Mascara, excelling in both volume and curling power. Using a curled brush, the mascara layers lash care ingredients to create dramatic curves with a unique lipid complex. Because it follows the natural contour of the lashes, the mascara does not clump, and reviewers say it lasts smudge-free throughout the day.

5. Best Brush Set: DUAIU Makeup Brushes, 16 pieces

Start fresh with a new brush set. In DUAIU’s makeup brush set, you will find a tool for every product, from eyelash comb to a foundation brush, totaling to 16 different types. But there are additional four beauty blenders as well, if you prefer a sponge application. The set comes with its own dedicated cleaning pad for the brushes. Rave reviews find the set to be great value for money, and love how soft the bristles feel.

6. Best Blush: Glossier Cloud Paint Blush 10 ml (Beam)

Hang up the brushes and finger paint your cheeks with Glossier’s gel-cream blush. Coming in a 10ml tube, Cloud Paint uses a lightweight creamy formula that gives you a natural, flushed look. If you’re wary of the wet formula, the blush is dermatologically tested, paraben-free, hypoallergenic and fragrance-free. Besides shade Beam, the Cloud Paint range has five other colours.

7. Best Lipstick: ILIA - Color Block Lipstick (Amberlight)

ILIA’s colour block lipsticks offer full, rich coverage in just one swipe. Creamy, pigmented and organic, the hand-crafted lipstick is milled with castor seed oil for softening the lips, mango seed butter for elasticity and apricot seed oil to lock in moisture. This is a no-brainer option for eco-conscious makeup users. Pick your favourite shade from the nine, ranging from nudes to berries.