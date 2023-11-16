When powerful electric scooters exist, shopping for a manual or kick scooter can seem like a head-scratcher. It's true, however - e-scooters are faster, more suitable for covering long distances and less of a workout on the road. Their human-powered counterparts come up as alternatives, instead, for children . So, what's the appeal?

Kick scooters do away with pricey maintenance costs in the long run, by virtue of how they run. Naturally, they're an ideal choice of micromobility on travels, or when you're in a hurry and don't have access to a charged scooter at any given time. No battery means a lighter vehicle to carry in and out of buses and the Metro, too.

Riders have more control over speed as well, as they kick the ground at intervals to maintain a steady momentum. While this can be an exhausting affair for some, our sports research expert previously told us that kick scooters burn more calories than e-scooters. Every time you propel yourself, you're engaging your core and leg muscles. It's certainly the better mobility gear in terms of fitness, especially with pleasant weather upon us.

Do note that you're missing out on advanced functions, like dual brakes and front and rear lights. Very few kick scooter models come with a disc (hand) brake, so skidding to a stop by stepping on the rear wheel fender can be a challenge. However, since speeds are low to begin with, complex braking systems may not be necessary.

1. Best Overall: Razor A6 Kick Scooter

Pros

Built for tall riders with 106cm-high handlebars

Large 10-inch wheels deliver a faster ride

Takes up to 100kg user weight

Foldable with a kickstand

Cons

Rubber wheels can skid in rain

When it comes to old-school scooters, Razor is one brand you can readily put your trust in. The US manufacturer has been in the micromobility game for over 20 years, and its aluminium-frame A6 kick scooter is just the ride for adults. Designed for tall riders, the A6 can take on up to 100kg of user weight and features Razor's tallest handlebars, adjustable up to a height of 106cm. There's more foot room on the 57cm-long deck, too. The A6 wheels run around large 10-inch urethane tyres, a material akin to durable rubber, so every kick lends the scooter a longer glide and greater speed. Top it with its anti-rattle handlebars, and you're getting a silent ride. Reviewers run it through bumpy sidewalks and around college campus grounds, finding it a comfortable trip, even for longer rides. Many add that the scooter has brought extra cardiovascular activity into their daily life.

2. Best Portable Scooter: CityGlide C200 Adult Kickbike

Pros

Lightweight scooter at 4kg

Comes with a shoulder strap

Custom nylon brake by the fender

Long deck for big feet

Cons

Can be a bumpy ride on rougher terrain

Your next-best option is CityGlide's C200 kick scooter, which has a 58cm-long deck and 43cm-wide handlebars for adult riders. The adjustable bar pulls up shorter than the Razor A6, but it's still impressively tall at 102cm. Weighing just 4kg, the C200 is always portable-ready, whatever your destination. It runs on eight-inch smooth wheels, and the rear tyre fender comes with a custom nylon brake for slowing down safely. Once it folds down in seconds, you can use the included carrying strap to haul the scooter across your shoulder, making it ideal for crowded urban settings. Reviewers love how easy the C200 is to push, whether they're at the beach or in town, and deem it a safer alternative than bikes as the scooter can be carried on the back.

3. Best on Even Surfaces: Swagtron K8 Titan Kick Scooter

Pros

ABEC-9 bearings for a longer glide

100kg user weight capacity

Lightweight frame

Features a loud bell

Cons

Foot brake doesn't work quickly

Only good on smooth surfaces

The Swagtron K8 Titan is a stunning scooter, great for those who'd like to cruise around in style. With grey wheel spokes, a matte handlebar and contrasting black accents, it almost resembles an electric scooter. The K8 Titan can carry up to 100kg despite weighing just over 4kg. Like the CityGlide pick, it has eight-inch wheels but these come with higher precision bearings (ABEC-9) to support long-lasting glides and turning times. Another feature worth your buck is the loud bell on the bar, which other kick scooters on the list lack. The K8 Titan rides smoothly, note reviews, although they do complain of the rear brake and how it's slow to stop at times. It's also best suited for bump-free pavements as the handlebar and the wheel are prone to misalignment.

4. Best with Hand Brake: ZCM-Scooter Adult Scooter

Pros

Dual braking with hand disc brake

Shock absorption on the front and rear wheels

Traction on polyurethane wheels

Height-adjustable handlebar

Cons

Rider weight of up to 75kg only

If the single braking mechanism has you second-guessing kick scooters, check out this model with a disc brake and a fender brake. It's the only one on our list to have a dual system. You're also getting double shock absorbers for comfortably crossing over the occasional bump in the road. Its eight-inch wheels have some traction pattern for bearing against puddles and slippery surfaces. Maximum weight capacity is lower at 75kg, however. Reviewers confirm the aluminium build quality and the ease of folding down the scooter. The disc brake also brings the vehicle to a quick stop.

5. Best for Adults and Kids: Razor A5 Lux Kick Scooter

Pros

Conquers cracks and grates in its path easily

Height-adjustable handlebar

Extra-long deck

Glow-in-the-dark wheels

100kg rider weight capacity

Cons

Slips in the rain

Another Razor model worth looking into is one that's suitable for the entire family. The A5 Lux kick scooter has raked over 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon for bringing unparalleled quality to the table. Weighing just 3.8kg, the scooter boasts a rider weight limit of 100kg. It rolls on eight-inch urethane wheels, sports a larger deck to support taller riders and a sturdy build confirmed by reviewers. At nighttime, the wheels come aglow, adding not only fun but security to your rides. Buyers add that the tyres withstand sidewalk cracks and water grates well, which makes it a reliable companion on commutes. It's a no-nonsense old-school scooter that does what it's meant to at a reasonable price.

