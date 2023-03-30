Much like a bicycle, a scooter is another fun wheeler for children to cruise on and explore the neighbourhood. It's the first few days of spring break, and mums and dads who are looking to get their kids out in Nature will find kick scooters a fair solution. They work up a sweat, encourage expeditions with friends, and counter bouts of boredom at home.

Children as young as age three can maneouvre three-wheeled kick scooters, strapped in the necessary safety gear, of course. Once they've gotten the hang of the handlebar, steering and braking, they'll be able to balance on a two-wheeler with ease soon.

Before we jump into shopping advice, Amir Ghazanfary, owner of the repair shop Scooter Master in Dubai, stresses on the importance of safety gear. "At least when they're still in the learning stage, parents should get a safety helmet, knee pads and elbow pads for their children," he said.

Make sure you bundle your scooter purchase with a safety helmet. Image Credit: Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema

Our expert says young riders are better off with solid rubber wheels that don't need frequent changing and are puncture-proof. "Most of the damage in kick scooters comes from the tyres and the bearings. So, solid wheels suit kids who play rough," added Ghazanfary.

But, with the rise of e-scooters in the region, you might wonder if your older child can ride an electric scooter. It's a practical mode of transport for covering shorter routes between, say, home and school. Per the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai's updated rules state that e-scooter riders must be at least 16 years old, with a valid permit.

Take extra precautions for your teen and look for e-scooters with a low maximum speed cap. Ghazanfary says 10km per hour is a decent speed for young adults - these rides often operate on 24-volt batteries and moderately powerful motors.

In his nearly 10 years of experience, Ghazanfary finds battery issues in e-scooters to be the most prevalent complaint. This comes from over- and under-charging the vehicle, which damages the battery life over time, he cautions.

Pick a suitable scooter for your child below, depending on age and preference. We've selected the best-rated products, along with recommended brands by our expert. Shop with a Prime membership to get free, fast delivery.

1. Best Overall: Baybee Alpha-Glide Skate Scooter, Age 2-10 Years

Pros

Four adjustable heights of up to 87cm

Lean-to-steer technology

Rubber wheels with LED lights

Wide, non-slip deck

Cons

Maximum rider weight is 50kgs

Watch your child squeal in joy as the two front wheels light up in motion. The Baybee Alpha-Glide is a three-wheeled scooter designed for children up to 10 years of age. The adjustable T-bar twists and locks to a height of 87cm, so it's always ready to grow with your little one. It cruises smoothly on durable LED rubber wheels, with a rear-wheel foot brake, and steers gently using body weight. Thanks to the lean-to-steer technology, there are fewer chances of turning sharply. The kick scooter also has a textured, non-slip deck for children to hop on and off easily. Parents in the reviews say their children take the scooter out daily and that it holds up well against various surfaces. Several five-star reviews attest to its sturdy and durable build.

2. Best for Toddlers: Micro Kickboard Mini Deluxe, Ages 2-5

Pros

Lightweight at just 1.9kgs

Flexible deck for shock absorption

Lean-to-steer ride style

Height adjustable to 25 inches

Cons

Not foldable

If you have restless preschoolers, get them to take turns on the Swiss-designed Micro Kickboard Mini Deluxe. Made for children between ages two to five, this kick scooter also comes with safe lean-to-steer technology. In fact, Micro pioneered this style of ride for their three-wheeled scooters. Its adjustable handlebar reaches 25 inches, starting from 17 inches for smaller children. The deck is made of flexible reinforced fibreglass, and together with the rubber wheels, the Mini Deluxe absorbs shock on bumpy terrain. Unlike the Babyee pick, this scooter doesn't fold, which can make transport difficult, note reviews. The stem is removable, so this can mean frequent disassembling and assembling. Even toddlers aged 16 to 20 months have gotten a hang of the scooter quickly, they say.

3. Best for Elementary Children: Razor A Kick Scooter for Kids

Pros

Strong aluminium construction

Lightweight at 2.1kgs

Adjustable handlebar

Best for transitioning from a three-wheeler

Cons

Narrow deck, say reviews

With its metal base and stem, the Razor A kick scooter is more suitable for experienced riders. Recommended for kids aged five and up, the scooter is made of lightweight, durable aluminium. Pre-teens can fold their 2.1kg rides and hoist them up without a hitch. Like our previous picks, the scooter has a height-adjustable handlebar, but it has to be steered for turns. Razor A supports a rider weight of up to 64.8kgs, making it a fun ride for adults, too. Reviews note how speedy the scooter is, so it's a better option for children who've mastered how to balance.

4. Best for Teenagers: Xiaomi M365 Pro Mi Electric Scooter

Pros

Has a sensitive hand throttle for adjusting speed

Lowest speed is 5km per hour

Double braking system

Battery lasts 45km

Supports a maximum load of 100kgs

Cons

Air tube tyres

A great option for older teens who commute to school, the Xiaomi M365 Pro is a starter electric scooter with speeds maxing out at 25km per hour (the regulated speed limit is 20km per hour in Dubai). In pedestrian mode, it cruises at a slow 5km per hour and lasts a good 45km before it needs to recharge. The M365 Pro employs a kinetic energy recovery system to prolong battery life, recycling energy from non-electric coasting. Your child can keep an eye on the speeds and power via the digital dashboard, at a glance. The e-scooter operates on 8.5-inch air pneumatic tyres, however, so they can be susceptible to punctures. With every brake, the tail light turns a bright red, while the headlight illuminates the path at night. Mums and dads in the reviews say their older kids use this to and from school, bypassing traffic.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh142.08 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.

5. Best E-Scooter for Pre-teens: Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING C8

Pros

A happy medium between kick and electric scooters

Safe maximum speeds of 10km per hour

Cruise mode lets children kick to accelerate

Solid rubber tyres

Charges in 2.5 hours

Cons

Lever brake

A transitional scooter for pre-teens curious about electric rides, the Segway eKickScooter Zing C8 is designed with kids in mind. Best for coasting around the lawn or in a park, this e-scooter runs at safe speeds of up to 10km per hour, though the turbo mode kicks this up to 16km per hour. It's recommended for children aged six to 12, up to a height of 145cm. The ride resembles any child-friendly kick scooter when we consider the hand-operated lever brake, except with the addition of a thumb throttle. In cruise mode, things get a bit more manual - all children have to do is kick the old-fashioned way to accelerate. The tyres are also of solid rubber material, featuring tread marks for better grip. It only takes 2.5 hours for a full charge! Children as small as five have ridden the eKickScooter, per reviews.