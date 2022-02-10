It’s almost time for Valentine’s Day! It comes around every year, but sometimes, even the best of us forget about the holiday until the last minute. While we agree that we don’t need a special day to acknowledge our loved ones, it doesn’t hurt to have an annual day to remember how much they mean to us… especially if we’ve forgotten to tell them that in our busy lives. Get these products through Amazon Prime and have them delivered to you as early as tomorrow. Don’t forget to use the code GN15 that’s exclusive to Gulf News readers, for fashion products!

1. Sauvage by Dior for Men, Eau de Parfum

Powerful and fresh, Dior’s Sauvage exudes a sense of mystery. Its composition includes top notes of pepper and Calabrian bergamot, middle notes of geranium and lavender, and base notes of cedar for an intense, heady fragrance. The perfume is inspired by the desert in the magical hour of twilight – perfect for the man in your life.

2. Coco Mademoiselle by Chanel, Eau de Parfum, 50 ml

This ever-popular perfume is world-famous for its long lasting, light and sweet fragrance. With top notes of orange and bergamot, middle notes of jasmine, rose and litchi, and base notes of patchouli, vanilla and white musk, Coco Mademoiselle is elegant and lush. The woman in your life is bound to love it!

3. Bath and Body Set with Ocean Scented Spa Gifts

The gift of relaxation awaits, with this soothing spa gift set. The box includes a scented candle, body butter, hand cream, bath bar and bath bomb. Give it to your Valentine and let her soak up the sweet notes of the ocean, so that the stress of the day just fades away.

4. Boska Holland Tealight Fondue Set

This is a Valentine’s Day gift both you and your loved one can enjoy. Perfect for cheese or chocolate, and designed for tapas-style dining, this simple and elegant ceramic fondue pot is heated by a candle – no stove needed. The base is made of a beautiful mahogany to elevate your dining experience.

5. Braun Silk-épil 9

Ultra-fast epilation means salon-smooth skin for weeks! It’s why this Braun Silk-épil 9 set makes for a great gift. Its micro-grip technology and 40 per cent wide head removes hairs as short as 0.5mm. The epilator is also 100 per cent waterproof, so it’s completely safe.

6. Naturenics Premium Beard Grooming Kit for Men’s Care

A beautiful bamboo gift set full of balms and oils help bring out your partner’s inner confidence. With organic ingredients like argan and jojoba oils, aloe and Vitamin E, this kit has everything required to groom oneself – from beard oils to bristle brush and barber scissors.

7. De'Longhi Mini Me Dolce Gusto Automatic Coffee Machine

If a steaming cup of coffee makes your partner happy, this De’Longhi Mini Me is sure to bring a smile on their face. In less than a minute, this coffee maker can produce a hot or cold beverage – over 50 varieties of them. The machine can be used with Nescafe Dolce Gusto or Starbucks pods, and makes for a great breakfast companion.

8. Tommy Hilfiger Men's Leather Slim Billfold Wallet

Made of 100 per cent leather, this stylish Tommy Hilfiger bi-fold wallet celebrates an iconic American style. Store all your bank cards and cash safely, and enjoy its easy appeal. The wallet comes in an elegant gift box.

9. Guess Women’s Washington Double Zip Crossbody Bag

Designed for style and comfort, this attractive Guess crossbody bag is perfect for every day wear. Available in four different colours, there’s a style for every taste.

10. Amazon.ae eGift Card

If nothing seems right, there’s an easy way to give a gift your partner will absolutely love. Grab an Amazon Gift Card, with a custom Valentine’s Day design, and select the amount you prefer. The gift card can be used instantly by your other half – so even if you’ve bought it at the very last minute, Amazon has you covered!