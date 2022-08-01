With a traditional top-freezer refrigerator , you’re crouching time and time again to reach items in the fridge compartment. It doesn’t help that the crisp drawer, where most of the fresh produce goes, sits right at the bottom. A spacious side-by-side refrigerator solves that problem – it offers easy access to dinner ingredients by putting them at eye level.

Is a side-by-side refrigerator worth buying?

This make of refrigerators open from the centre out, where one door is dedicated to freezer items and the other functions like your regular fridge. Ali Akbar Abdul Rasheed, a technician of 13 years with Buashwan AC and Refrigerator Maintenance in Dubai, says side-by-sides are a better bargain.

“They have a lot of space for groceries and cool more than the top-mounted freezers. In some side-by-side refrigerators, freezing temperatures can go as low as -23°C,” said Rasheed.

Each door is an opportunity for more organised storage, where every item has its own corner. Image Credit: Unsplash/Nrd

When it comes to electricity consumption, US-based energy standard Energy Star reports on its website that side-by-side refrigerators do use more energy. But Rasheed points out the savings you can get with their inverter compressors. Unlike conventional compressors, inverters don’t stop and start abruptly throughout the day but cool at varying speeds and run constantly.

Ideally, says Rasheed, you should keep in mind that more expensive brands like Samsung, Siemens and Bosch have pricier repair parts. “Servicing for expensive models can get costly. But, after purchase, you’ll get a good five to seven years of use out of them, without the need for maintenance,” he added.

1. Best Overall: Samsung 640L Side By Side Refrigerator, Grey/Black

Pros

Saves energy with digital inverter compress

More space with thin walls

Automatic ice-making box

Built-in water dispenser

Seamless design without door handles

Cons

Crisper drawers are at the bottom

Enjoy ample storage space in this Samsung side-by-side refrigerator with Space Max technology. Despite offering 617 litres of net capacity, the appliance has a slim build, with the addition of a built-in water dispenser on the left door. It runs on a quiet digital inverter that adjusts cooling speed according to the surrounding temperature, helping you save more on electricity bills. When soft drinks and juices need immediate chilling, press the Power Cool option. For rapid freezing, there’s the Power Freeze button that solidifies your ice cream on demand. And all your ice cube needs are met by the Auto Ice Maker, which sits inside the freezer door. Stack all you need on the double four-tier shelves in front of you, while fresh fruit and vegetables and frozen meat go in their respective twin crisper drawers below.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh355.11 for 12 months with select banks. Add professional installation for free.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh256 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh363.

2. Best Budget: Gorenje Side By Side Refrigerator, 566L

Pros

Easy-to-reach fridge shelves

Prevents frost in the freezer compartment

Includes bottle rack

Freezes and cools on demand

Inverter compressor

Cons

No water dispenser

This smaller 516-litre (net capacity) refrigerator by the Slovenian brand Gorenje is a decent entry-level choice. Its exterior is void of a water dispenser, but you still get a classic twist ice maker inside. Everything is within arm’s reach, since the refrigerator has a clean counter-depth design. The NoFrost Plus technology in the freezer makes sure your frozen food doesn't stick to one another and keeps the area tidy. You could also use the Fast Freeze function to quickly preserve foods at -24 °C, and once 26 hours have passed, the freezer returns to its optimal temperature without any manual tinkering. At this price, take advantage of a much-needed bottle or can rack in the fridge compartment.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh216.58 for 12 months with select banks. Add professional installation for free.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh171 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh242.

3. Best for Storage: Hisense French Door Refrigerator, 749L, Silver

Pros

Three compartments – fridge, freezer and the chilled section

Lots of scope for organisation

Chilled section converts into an extra fridge or freezer

Inverter compressor

Built-in water dispenser

Cons

No ice box

A cross between a bottom-mounted French door and a side-by-side, this Hisense appliance brings ample storage. It splits the bottom half into two areas, frozen and chilled, each with its own door, like the fridge compartment above. You can convert the chilled portion into an extra fridge or freezer easily, since cooling can be adjusted for all main compartments. There are three roomy shelves and six heavy-duty drawers in total that deliver about 583 litres of net capacity, enough for a family member or two to call dibs on their own sections. And the cherry on the top is the built-in water dispenser on the outside for quick drink access. Do note, however, that this model comes without an ice box.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh302.08 for 12 months with select banks. Add professional installation for Dh54.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty and a five-year compressor warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh227 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh323.

4. Best for Design: LG Instaview Side-By-Side Refrigerator

Pros

Window view of items inside

Door-in-door feature

Bottle rack

Inverter compressor

Ice and water dispenser

Cons

Expensive

Few door shelves

Here’s an alternative that brings more to the table for its steeper price tag. The LG Side by Side is a premium home appliance with a smart door-in-door feature. Give the panel on the fridge two knocks from the outside to quickly see what items you do and don’t have before a grocery run. Wait, like what you see? Open the mini door without opening the entire compartment to grab a quick snack. This clever design prevents cold air from escaping the fridge. LG also promises seven days of produce freshness from the time of stocking, thanks to its inverter technology. Within, you no longer have to stack bottles on their side – there is a dedicated rack for sliding your beverages in and out. The refrigerator dispenses ice and water from the same system, with the option for crushed ice, too.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh624.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh426 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh605.

5. Best Medium-Sized: Hisense 562L Fridge Freezer, Stainless Steel

Pros

Control temperatures for fridge and freezer

Large storage capacity

Chill and freeze instantly

Built-in water dispenser

Bottle rack

Cons

No inverter technology

Manual ice maker

This is one of the better rated and more affordable side-by-side refrigerators. Coming in a unique stainless steel finish, the Hisense 562-litre boasts 10 shelves and four drawers in total, with the addition of a special bottle rack for extra beverages to go. Chill vegetables and freeze meat as soon as you stock them using the Super Cool and Super Freeze functions. It has a water dispenser on the outside that doesn’t need plumbing; it sources water from an internal refillable reservoir. Next to the dispenser is a touch panel that gives you complete control over fridge and freezer temperatures. It’s got quite a large build (908mm across), so do double-check your alcove’s measurements before buying.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh224.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh171 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh242.