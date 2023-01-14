Check your kitchen countertop or cupboards, and you’re likely to own a full-sized food processor or juicer . These appliances are invaluable in whizzing practically anything into liquid form – whether you’re making a smoothie, some soup or sauce. But the downside is that they’re usually big, unwieldy, and even expensive.

That’s where portable blenders come in. These scaled-down versions are still powerful, puree in a jiffy, and cost a fraction of the cost of large blenders. They’re lightweight, convenient, and double as both blender and beverage containers, so they’re perfect if you’re always on the go, or want a quick way to ensure you’re getting your daily nutrients as you head to the gym or work.

An important aspect to consider when buying a portable blender is motor size – if you usually include ice in your smoothies, make sure you get a powerful machine that can break up large ice chunks. And if you’re looking for a portable blender to accompany you on camping trips or when you’re travelling, opt for a cordless appliance.

We did the research for you and curated a list of the best portable blenders available on Amazon right now, based on user reviews and ratings. Get your favourite with Amazon Prime and have it delivered to you as soon as possible.

1. Best Overall: Cuisinart RPB-100 EvolutionX Cordless Rechargeable Compact Blender

Pros

Cordless blender

Quick charging

Powerful motor

Dishwasher-safe parts

Cons

Cannot be used when charging

Locking in attachments takes some effort, reviewers say

Compact, cordless and convenient, Cuisinart’s EvolutionX blender checks all the boxes we’re looking for in a portable personal blender. It’s powered by 7.4 volts of battery power, and is easily rechargeable through a USB cord, making it the perfect blender to have in your car for fresh smoothies after a workout. The blender is powerful enough to crush ice for smoothies and puree vegetables for soups. Reviewers like its look and say it does the job well, but attaching the 473ml cup to the base can get frustrating – it has to lock in precisely, otherwise it will not work.

2. Best Sports Blender: Black + Decker Sports Blender

Pros

Powerful 300W motor

Two bottle options included

Includes Turbo speed

Includes sip-and-seal lids with carry hooks

Cons

Noisy appliance

Power button needs to be pressed during the entire time, reviewers say

Looking for a personal blender that’ll pulverise nuts, oats, and all the other ingredients that go into your protein shake? Black + Decker’s Sports Blender is the way to go. This six-piece set comes with two beverage containers – 300ml and 500ml Tritan sports bottles – and a blender with a powerful 300W motor that easily crushes ice, fruits, vegetables and even nuts. Reviewers like that the bottles include an ergonomic design for easy gripping, and that they fit in car cup holders. But do note that the appliance is unsuitable for multitasking, since its power button has to be pressed and held the entire time it’s blending.

Warranty: This product comes with 2-year manufacturer warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.

3. Best Value: PopBabies Personal Smoothie Blender

Pros

Detachable bottle for drinking

Clever handle design

Includes funnel and ice cube tray accessories

Cons

Doesn’t blend large chunks of ingredients smoothly, reviewers say

With a push-start button that’s very easy to operate, PopBabies offers a simple, effective solution for smoothies on the go. The blender has a sturdy handle that helps you detach the lightweight jar and drink your beverage without the motor attached. It has indications in both ounces and millilitres so you’re able to get your proportions right, and don’t overfill – the company recommends adding ingredients up to three-fourth the volume of the container. However, reviewers have found that the appliance is not powerful enough to break up large chunks of ice and ingredients smoothly – they have to make sure they cut fruits and veg into much smaller pieces.

4. Best Budget: HomeGeek Portable Blender

Pros

Cordless appliance

Easy to clean

Comes with free ice tray and cleaning brush

Good safety features

Cons

Blending ice needs extra effort, reviewers say

At a great price, this nifty portable blender by HomeGeek can juice up 20 cups of smoothies on a single charge. It’s compact and cordless, with a 4000mAh lithium battery that can be charged via a USB cable through your car, power bank, laptop, or even mobile phone. So, it travels well and is easy to clean. But reviewers say crushing ice involves some work, like reversing the blender, double-pressing the power button, and shaking well. If this added step doesn’t deter you, HomeGeek’s portable smoothie maker is the perfect affordable option for on-the-go drinks.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year manufacturer warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh6 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh9.

5. Best Heavy-Duty Blender: Mueller UltraBullet Personal Blender

Pros

Compact appliance

Powerful motor

Includes all-in-one blending jar

Easy to use

Cons

Noisy appliance

Lid may trap ingredients in grooves

Ideal for smoothies and even baby food, Mueller’s UltraBullet uses 120V of power to produce smooth blends. It has an all-in-one blending jar, made from premium food-grade, non-toxic materials, that consists up to two cups capacity. The power button is all you need to pulse or continuously blend ingredients, through its four heavy-duty, stainless-steel blades. Reviewers have used the appliance with success, and say its blending action produces consistent results. However, it can get quite loud – some people wrap dish towels around the appliance to reduce the noise – and cleaning can be a hassle because the lid tends ot trap bits of food or powders in its grooves. To counter this issue, wash the jar and lid as soon as you’re done blending, so that the food doesn’t have time to dry out and get tougher to clean.