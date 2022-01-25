We all know the feeling of sticking out our phones in the air and waving it about, till it gives us an additional Wi-Fi bar. But the kicker is, your wireless router likely works perfectly fine – it just needs a boost for the hard-to-reach corners of the house. We bring you a list of the best Wi-Fi extenders on Amazon, so that you can stream, game, work and stay connected even if you’re in the backyard. With a Prime subscription, your choice of extender will be delivered to you the very next day.

1. TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender

TP-Link’s device offers a dual band connection of 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz for up to 32 devices in the house. To set up the extender, you need the Tether smartphone application to establish the connection with your router. Plug the TP-Link extender into a wall socket that is close enough to give you all the bars. You get an additional Wi-Fi coverage of 300 square metres, suitable for high-definition video streaming, online gaming and other bandwith-intensive tasks.

Bonus: Get 10 per cent off on your first Amazon app order by using code MOB22.

2. ASUS AX1800 Dual Band WiFi 6 802.11ax Repeater & Range Extender

ASUS’s dual band range extender packs a whopping networking speed of 1,800 megabits per second from both its 2.4 GHz band and 5 GHz band. If you have other ASUS extenders at home, this model can easily connect to the AiMesh system at home, giving you a wider coverage. This particular extender has the capacity to beam your Wi-Fi signals to an additional 204 metre squares. Use the ASUS Extender app to set up the device with just a few taps.

Bonus: Get 10 per cent off on your first Amazon app order by using code MOB22.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty on the product.

3. D-Link Dap X1870 Ax1800 Wi Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender

Another lightweight, wall-mounted extender is D-Link’s Dap X1870. Designed to keep all your smart home devices connected, the extender makes sure the security cameras, system and doorbell are online. With dual band speeds of up to 1,800 megabits per second, it guarantees compatibility with all Wi-Fi routers, but works especially well with next-gen Wi-Fi 6. A smart LED signal on the device tells you the ideal location for the best connectivity strength. All you have to do to set it up is press the WPS button on the range extender and the router or download the D-Link Wi-Fi app.

Bonus: Get 10 per cent off on your first Amazon app order by using code MOB22.

4. TP Link AX1800 Whole Home Mesh Wi Fi System

How about investing in an entire mesh system? This is a great option for those who live in spacious homes with up to six rooms. You get three compact extenders in this set that can seamlessly connect over 150 devices, including smart home devices and cameras. In total, the home coverage system easily maps out 539 square metres. Though designed for Wi-Fi 6 generation, the extenders are backward compatible. For installation and out-of-home management, download the Deco app. You can even pair the devices with Amazon Alexa for easy voice commands.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh91.58 for 12 months with select banks. Get 10 per cent off on your first Amazon app order by using code MOB22.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh75 and two years for Dh105.

5. MK63 Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 System

Another mesh system for you to consider. This one is by Netgear, bringing you three cubic range extenders in a set. Built for large home coverage, the devices cover 418 square metres together. It guarantees compatibility with any internet provider, so hook your router up with the tri-band without worry. Set the system up using the Nighthawk app on your phone. Contended reviewers swear by full signal bars all over the house, where it can connect 25 devices.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh80.76 for 12 months with select banks. Get 10 per cent off on your first Amazon app order by using code MOB22.