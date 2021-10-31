These robust cameras will help you capture memorable moments, whether on land or sea

Action cameras differ from regular cameras in that they are sturdier, waterproof and more compact - perfect for everyday adventures. Image Credit: Unsplash/Jakob Owens

After a year spent mostly indoors or in social isolation, vacationers and travellers are now ready to head outdoors and make some memories. Winter break is fast approaching and it’s time to go on that vacation you’ve been dreaming of while stuck at home during the pandemic. There is no better way to immortalise a moment than through pictures and videos. Document your travels with action cameras that capture you in your element, whether you are cycling, running, surfing, or simply going on a stroll. Get high-definition videos and images with these lightweight, compact cameras for your next outdoor adventure. Grab these deals soon with Amazon Prime delivery!

1. GoPro HERO9 Waterproof Action Camera

Who is it for?

Ideal for adventure filmmakers, vloggers, and outdoor travel enthusiasts, this action camera is perfect for capturing smooth, sharp, and vivid videos.

What’s the best part?

The GoPro HERO9 is a flagship action camera and is a better version of its predecessor. It comes with a new front-facing display that shows you a live feed from the sensor. The new 23.6 megapixel (MP) sensor offers 5K video and 20-megapixel stills. The new sensor also gives you the ability to grab a 14.7MP still image from videos, which is a high enough resolution to be perfectly usable not just on the web, but in print. The great thing about this camera is that you can leave it in 5K video mode and then pull out high-quality still images later, so there's never a chance you'll miss the action. Battery life lasts up to 80 minutes on this GoPro device.

Flaws that are not dealbreakers

The camera runs a little hot so you might have to be careful while holding it under the sun or strapping it on your body in extreme heat conditions. You’ll always need to carry batteries on you to avoid completely running out of juice. Lastly, the GoPro subscription can add to your recurring costs after purchasing the camera.

2. Insta360 One R Twin Edition Action Camera

Who is it for?

For amateur videographers and vloggers, this One R Twin Edition Action Camera is a great starter pack to explore both regular 4K and virtual reality-conducive 360 degree footages.

What’s the best part?

This One R Twin Edition transforms instantly from a 360 camera to a 4K 60 frames-per-second, wide-angle shooter, thereby combining two big trends in videography. It is lightweight, pocket-size, waterproof, and is also loaded with other features, such the ability to take regular 12MP stills, act as an invisible selfie stick, use Flash Cut (Impressive editing software), and Flow State (image stabilisation). Overall, this is the best camera for shooting 360 degree angle shots, as the picture quality is amazing, and the multi-functionality of the camera is extensive and unbeatable. There is a 20% discount going on, with the One R Twin Edition action camera.

Flaws that are not dealbreakers

It has a small screen, shutter lag, and occasional bugs. Although battery life is decent for an action camera and lasts up to an hour, avid users would need to purchase a boosted battery base. This camera’s processor and battery base module combine at 78 grams, with the 4K and 360 modules adding 51 grams and 43 grams respectively, which makes the camera slightly heavy.

3. AKASO EK7000 4K Sports Action Camera

Who is it for?

This action camera is reasonably priced and ideal for anyone who is new to action photography and wants to take it up as a hobby.

What’s the best part?

The AKASO EK7000 weighs only about 50 grams, which is lighter than a GoPro. It takes steady 4K Ultra high-definition (HD) videos and high-quality 12MP still images that capture the best of the action at up to four times the resolution of traditional HD cameras. You can prop the camera on a mount or attach it to your body and control it through a 2.4G wrist remote, allowing your hands to be free to enjoy climbing, swimming or other sports. The camera's built-in WiFi helps you edit and share videos easily once you download the camera app. The waterproof camera comes with two rechargeable 1050mAh batteries, and each battery can record up to 90 minutes of action! And here's the best for last: the package includes 19 mounting kits, along with a sturdy bicycle stand and other handy accessories, so you don't have to buy anything else once you've purchased the AKASO EK7000.

Flaws that are not dealbreakers

The camera does not have in-built image stabilisation.

4. Xiaomi Mi Action Camera

Who is it for?

A great starter camera for action sports enthusiasts, vloggers, and social media influencers, who want to master the basics before purchasing more advanced devices.

What’s the best part?

This nifty camera has a 2.4-inch touch screen and uses the Ambarella A12S75 chip, a very powerful chip, combined with a Sony IMX317 8MP sensor. It supports several video resolution and frame rate combinations. Most notably, it offers 4K videos at 30 frames per second, 1080p at 100 frames per second, and 720p at 200 frames per second. The Xiaomi Mi 4K supports three camera modes - timelapse, slow motion, and burst photo, which are all great. The camera is quite compact and has an LCD touchscreen that resists scratches and other impacts. The Mi 4K Action Camera has a cooling system that prevents the camera from overheating. The battery lasts up to 120 minutes.

Flaws that are not dealbreakers

The image stabilisation is reportedly not the best. It is not waterproof, so you’ll need to buy a waterproof case for it if you plan to use it underwater.

5. Dragon Touch 4K Action Camera

Who is it for?

If a GoPro is out of your reach right now, the Dragon Touch 4K is a great alternative. Travel far and wide with the money you save by buying a Dragon Touch instead of a GoPro.

What’s the best part?

The Dragon Touch action camera has good picture quality and lots of brilliant features, like 4K Ultra HD video quality and 16MP photo resolution. It can record videos in 1080p at 60 frames per second, and 4K at 30 frames per second. This waterproof camera comes with a wireless wrist remote control, a 170 wide-angle camera, and a waterproof case. The camera also has a mounting accessories kit that includes two batteries, along with bicycle- and helmet-mounts. The battery lasts up to 180 minutes.

