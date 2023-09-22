From monitor to chair , a gamer's list of wants is by no means exhaustive. In better and faster gear exists the means to cruise through demanding gameplay, after all.

If you're just starting to flex your fingers or are in the market for an upgrade, our list is a good place to kick off the hunt. We spoke with gaming experts on must-have peripherals, tried-and-tested manufacturers and the hottest gadgets of the year.

A basic setup begins with the humble monitor and headset, as well as a keyboard and a mouse, if gaming on a PC. But, amassing an envious collection should be a gradual affair, a Dubai-based gamer tells us.

Choose your peripherals carefully after assessing the kind of games you like to run, and whether you stream occasionally or chat in live servers. Image Credit: Unsplash/ELLA DON

"My gaming setup didn't just appear in a matter of few days - it was an effort that took years because gaming devices do cost a fortune. Your peripherals should grow as you grow. I upgraded my monitor, keyboard and headset when I noticed that I had the potential to play," said Arshiya Faraghat, also known as xArshyy in the gaming community, where she hosts professional e-sports tournaments in the UAE, streams on Twitch and is a content and community manager at Four04 Esports in Dubai.

"It doesn't matter if you're a pro or a casual gamer, gaming products have features that don't necessarily enhance skills but comfort," she added.

Someone who routinely spends several hours a day in the gaming world would seriously invest in an upgrade. Casual gamers can still take advantage of budget-friendly aids, like gaming mousepads and controllers.

What accessories do I need for gaming?

Every gamer, whether on PC or console, will need a solid pair of headphones, display and controller. Image Credit: Unsplash/Onur Binay

Faraghat's gaming essentials range from a speedy monitor to a series of joysticks, along with a heavy focus on her streaming apparatus. So, picking what's important to you boils down to the kind of gamer you are, the comfort levels you want and the setup you have in mind.

For instance, a first-person shooter (FPS) gamer should want a mouse that matches their natural grip and a keyboard that does away with the numeric keypad for more desk real estate.

"Some gaming mice have numerous buttons that are useful in RPGs (role-playing games), where you have a lot of skills and abilities to summon, and pressing the keyboard keys doesn't give you that accessibility," she added.

As a fan of story games, such as Detroit: Become Human, Faraghat finds joysticks more comfortable to use than keyboard and mouse. Her gameplay streaming needs have also translated to a dedicated webcam, a second monitor, the Elgato Stream Deck and a microphone.

Essential accessories can also depend on how much weight you usually place on building the perfect gamer aesthetic, be it with ambient lighting or RGB (red green blue) gadgets. "Gaming peripherals do look more polished than non-gaming ones. When you have an aesthetically pleasing setup, you're going to have a better gaming experience - it emotionally boosts your mental focus," said Faraghat.

Which gaming manufacturers are worth looking into?

Faraghat frequents the Swiss brand Logitech and highly recommends their popular Aurora Collection to those who want to game in style. It's also currently one of the most opted-for manufacturers of gaming accessories in the UAE.

"Logitech's keyboard, mouse and headset are very popular here," said Adnan Ahmad, manager of e-commerce operations at computer parts provider and store DXB Gamers. He also shares more brands that gamers have stayed true to: Steel Series, AndaSeat, Samsung, BenQ and ASUS.

Editor's tip The long-awaited Gaming Week on Amazon is currently on. Enjoy up to 30 per cent off on all gaming essentials from Microsoft, ASUS, Samsung and more until September 28. Get an extra 15 per cent off with the code 'EIB15' when you shop with an Emirates Islamic Bank card.

With the help of our gaming experts, we've compiled a foolproof list of must-have accessories and their best-rated models. You can find some of these discounted, thanks to Amazon's ongoing Gaming Week.

Get a Prime membership to bag more savings on delivery.

1. Best Monitor: BenQ Zowie XL2731 27-inch 144Hz Esports Gaming Monitor

Pros

Decent 144Hz refresh rate

Xbox Series X and PS5-ready

Height-adjustable and swivels and tilts

One-millisecond response time

Comes with DisplayPort and HDMI ports

Cons

No speakers

Affordable, swift and a true gaming machine, the BenQ Zowie monitor is a top contender in the industry. Faraghat loves it as her primary monitor for all gameplay, and says that the 144Hz refresh rate is ideal for a bit of everything. The 27-inch 1080p HD screen tilts, swivels to portrait mode and adjusts by height for added flexibility. With just one millisecond of response time, take on challenges confidently without the fear of ghosting and lag. Gamers can even customise their screen colour settings to enhance clarity on a dark battlefield. Your connectivity options include DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, a headphone jack port and more. Reviewers comment on the easy adjustments and great compatibility with PlayStation and Xbox consoles; the only drawback is that there are no built-in speakers.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh68.38 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a three-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh52 and two years for Dh85.

2. Best Keyboard: Razer Blackwidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Pros

Sturdy aluminium frame

Leatherette ergonomic wrist support

Clicky mechanical switches for in-game accuracy

Multi-function roller and media key

Cons

Only wired

Wrist rest isn't fixed

Once in Faraghat's rotation, the full-sized Razer Blackwidow V3 keyboard brings you the best of both worlds - it accommodates work and play. Razer's own green switch technology delivers a satisfying clicky sound, which can play a big role in games that require high accuracy. A convenient wrist rest extension at the bottom is made of plush leatherette to maximise comfort during long gaming sessions. There's also the handy addition of a multi-functional digital roller and media key in the corner, which lets you pause, play, skip and tweak anything you like, from brightness to volume. If you're a fan of the RGB effect, you'll be pleased to know that the Blackwidow V3 supports 16.8 million colours on individually backlit keys, though these are not customisable. Reviews additionally note that the wrist support isn't fixed to the keyboard so it can dislodge mid-game.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and two years for Dh47.

3. Best Headset: Logitech G G735 Wireless Gaming Headset

Pros

Cloud comfort with breathable cushion pads

Listen to audio from two devices at the same time

Wireless and wired play

Detachable mic

Inclusive design for small heads, earrings and glasses

Cons

Bluetooth connection may be unreliable, note reviews

Issues with PS5 connectivity

Don't miss out on the viral Aurora Collection by Logitech G. The dreamy, all-white gaming headset G735 from the range is worth the social media hype. It boasts an inclusive design that fits heads of all sizes, even gamers with ear piercings and glasses. The pair is as comfortable as it looks in pictures, padded to the nines with soft, breathable ear cups that don't make the ears sweat, say reviews, and are fully rotatable. Gamers on all platforms, whether PC or mobile, will find these a breeze to connect - streamers can even listen in to audio from two devices, with the option to toggle volume controls. RGB enthusiasts get a twist on the iconic colour combination with softer, more muted tones to flatter a clean gaming aesthetic. The sound stage could fall short of enjoying music. PlayStation 5 players in the reviewers also report volume issues with the headset. For console gaming, try a pair from this list.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh56.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh40 and two years for Dh57.

4. Best Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse

Pros

Weighs less than 63 grams

Two programmable side buttons

Great for FPS or competitive gaming

One-millisecond connection rate

Up to 70 hours of battery life

Cons

Expensive for a mouse

We have it on good authority that the Logitech G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse will change the way you experience gaming. Designed for pro gamers, the wireless mouse is as light as 63 grams and still packs a punch in terms of one-millisecond connection rate, smooth glide, 70 hours of battery life and five basic buttons, of which two are programmable. Its weight and near-zero latency make this mouse a top choice for many FPS gamers in the reviews, even approved by competitive players.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and two years for Dh47.

5. Best Mousepad: Glorious Gaming Mouse Mat (XXL Extended)

Give your main PC gaming peripherals, the mouse and keyboard, a permanent home on the desk, by placing them on an extra-large mousepad. The Glorious Gaming mat not only supports the cursor glide but also takes care of accidental spills when snacking. You can master speed and control with its low-friction surface, and no matter how heated the session gets, the pad stays put on its anti-slip rubber base. The best part is that you can toss it into a washer. Long-time users in the reviews say that the pad has served them well for years through work and play. It offers a silky glide, they add, without being too slippery for FPS games.

6. Best Chair: AndaSeat Phantom 3 Gaming Chair

Pros

Uses the same PVC leather found on race car seats

Tilts up to 160 degrees

Recline locks in different positions

Great for back pain, per reviews

Removable lumbar and headrest cushions

Cons

Armrests are only height adjustable

According to Ahmad, the Chinese manufacturer AndaSeat is highly in demand for gaming chairs. An expert we previously spoke to also attests to the craftsmanship and reliability of an AndaSeat chair, since the brand started out with outfitting race car seats for BMW and Mercedes Benz. The Phantom 3 gaming chair is less flashy than most, upholstered in all-black PVC leather and velvet lumbar and head pillows. It reclines all the way to 160 degrees and can be angle-locked to suit different types of gamers. High-density foam in the base will not flatten or sag over time, but it does have a weight capacity of 90kg. It can take a while to assemble, too.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh69.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year protection plan for Dh79.

7. Best Joystick: Playstation 5 Dualsense Wireless Controller

Pros

Cross-platform controller for PC, mobile and Steam gaming

Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers

Built-in mic with a mute button

Wired and wireless play

On-body headphone jack

Cons

Haptic feedback is limited to compatible PC games

Unless you're an FPS gamer, you'll find exploring new virtual worlds a task with a mouse and keyboard. Adventure-action titles are best played with a console joystick, especially if you're making the move from console to PC gaming. Faraghat owns the standard PlayStation 5 controller to move through story games effortlessly. Play wirelessly or wired; the PS5 joystick quickly connects to your PC and works flawlessly, as reported by reviewers. Some carry out mobile gaming, as well. The controller is well-known for its rumbling haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which you can still enjoy on PC as long as the games support them. This edition even includes a built-in mic with a mute button to let you chat with your teammates.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.