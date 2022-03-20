Brushing your teeth – it’s one of the fundamental, run-of-the-mill things you do every day. Since it’s such an integral part of your daily routine, it’s worth upgrading to an electric toothbrush if you don’t have one already. Most have automated two-minute timers that will ensure you brush the recommended amount, even if you’re groggy and bleary-eyed. Studies by the UK-based nonprofit organisation Cochrane have also shown that electric toothbrushes reduce more plaque and gingivitis than manual toothbrushes.

On World Oral Care Day, if you’re looking to change your current electric toothbrush, or switch from manual to electric, we’ve got you covered with our list of recommendations. Get your preferred brush through Amazon Prime and enjoy free one-day delivery!

1. Best Overall: Oral-B Pro 2500 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

Pros

Two cleaning modes

Includes a gum pressure sensor

Comes with a travel case

Cons

Only one toothbrush head included

With a round toothbrush head that oscillates, rotates and pulsates, plaque has no chance of survival with Oral-B Pro 2500. Its gum pressure sensor alerts you if you’re brushing too hard, and automatically reduces speed. The brush comes with a charging dock and a handy travel case so you don’t ever have to be without your electric toothbrush.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.

2. Best Budget: MI Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush T100 B08SQGLT23

Pros

Two kinds of timers

360-degree multidimensional cleaning

USB fast charging

Affordable

Cons

Ultra-soft firmness of bristles may not suit everyone

May feel heavy

With up to 18,000 vibrations per minute, the MI electric toothbrush is affordable and has decent power, without compromising on features. Its Equiclean auto timer includes two modes – a 30-second auto timer and a two-minute timer for complete cleaning. The device is not noisy (tops out at 60 decibels), and has an anti-slip design on the back for great grip.

3. Best Value: Faylor Electric Toothbrush

Pros

Seven cleaning intensity levels

Three additional brush heads provided

Built-in timer

Travel case included

Cons

Bristle has ‘soft’ firmness, which may not suit everyone

For a great price, you can use the Faylor electric toothbrush set for a whole year with no additional cost (each brush head lasts up to three months). The device uses powerful vibrations – 38,000 per minute – to remove plaques and stains, and improve oral health. It’s also highly customisable. If you find your teeth feeling a little sensitive, use the lowest of seven intensity level settings for softer, low-frequency cleaning. The handy two-minute timer provides a complete cleaning experience.

Bonus: Save an additional 5% by applying a coupon at checkout.

4. Best for Travel: Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush

Pros

Timer included

Excellent battery life

Lightweight

Sleek, slim travel case

Cons

Only one brush head provided

With micro vibrations and tapered bristles made of soft nylon, Philips One is the perfect electric toothbrush for people who are always on the go. It has a two-minute timer with 30-second notifications. It’s sleek, and lightweight and fits neatly into a compact travel case. The device comes in four bright colours – mango, Miami coral, midnight navy blue, and mint light blue.

5. Best Smart Electric Toothbrush: quip Adult Smart Electric Toothbrush

Pros

Timer included

Excellent battery life

Sustainable design

Provides detailed oral care information

Travel case included

Cons

Expensive

Don’t just brush your teeth – track your performance and get better results each time you brush, with feedback from the free quip app. This simple and sustainable brush (made from metal instead of plastic) has a Bluetooth Smart Motor which connects to your smartphone and helps you track different aspects of your brushing routine – duration, coverage, strokes, and intensity. The app also gives you tailored tips, coaching and more. The toothbrush is American Dental Association-accepted.

6. Best for Children: Oral-B Kids Vitality 100 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

Pros

Soft bristles ideal for children

Timer included

Non-slip handle for small hands

Cons

Battery only lasts 20 minutes on a single charge

Ideal for children aged three and above, the Oral-B Kids Vitality 100 toothbrushes have fun images of popular Disney movies Frozen and Star Wars. Gentle on the gums, with extra-soft bristles and a small round brush head, the brush is perfect for little mouths. The Disney Magic Timer helps kids brush for longer (90 per cent longer, according to Oral-B). It even has a sensitive mode for children who find brushing to be a little too hard on their gums.