Brushing your teeth – it’s one of the fundamental, run-of-the-mill things you do every day. Since it’s such an integral part of your daily routine, it’s worth upgrading to an electric toothbrush if you don’t have one already. Most have automated two-minute timers that will ensure you brush the recommended amount, even if you’re groggy and bleary-eyed. Studies by the UK-based nonprofit organisation Cochrane have also shown that electric toothbrushes reduce more plaque and gingivitis than manual toothbrushes.
On World Oral Care Day, if you’re looking to change your current electric toothbrush, or switch from manual to electric, we’ve got you covered with our list of recommendations. Get your preferred brush through Amazon Prime and enjoy free one-day delivery!
1. Best Overall: Oral-B Pro 2500 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
Pros
- Two cleaning modes
- Includes a gum pressure sensor
- Comes with a travel case
Cons
- Only one toothbrush head included
With a round toothbrush head that oscillates, rotates and pulsates, plaque has no chance of survival with Oral-B Pro 2500. Its gum pressure sensor alerts you if you’re brushing too hard, and automatically reduces speed. The brush comes with a charging dock and a handy travel case so you don’t ever have to be without your electric toothbrush.
Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.
2. Best Budget: MI Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush T100 B08SQGLT23
Pros
- Two kinds of timers
- 360-degree multidimensional cleaning
- USB fast charging
- Affordable
Cons
- Ultra-soft firmness of bristles may not suit everyone
- May feel heavy
With up to 18,000 vibrations per minute, the MI electric toothbrush is affordable and has decent power, without compromising on features. Its Equiclean auto timer includes two modes – a 30-second auto timer and a two-minute timer for complete cleaning. The device is not noisy (tops out at 60 decibels), and has an anti-slip design on the back for great grip.
3. Best Value: Faylor Electric Toothbrush
Pros
- Seven cleaning intensity levels
- Three additional brush heads provided
- Built-in timer
- Travel case included
Cons
- Bristle has ‘soft’ firmness, which may not suit everyone
For a great price, you can use the Faylor electric toothbrush set for a whole year with no additional cost (each brush head lasts up to three months). The device uses powerful vibrations – 38,000 per minute – to remove plaques and stains, and improve oral health. It’s also highly customisable. If you find your teeth feeling a little sensitive, use the lowest of seven intensity level settings for softer, low-frequency cleaning. The handy two-minute timer provides a complete cleaning experience.
Bonus: Save an additional 5% by applying a coupon at checkout.
4. Best for Travel: Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush
Pros
- Timer included
- Excellent battery life
- Lightweight
- Sleek, slim travel case
Cons
- Only one brush head provided
With micro vibrations and tapered bristles made of soft nylon, Philips One is the perfect electric toothbrush for people who are always on the go. It has a two-minute timer with 30-second notifications. It’s sleek, and lightweight and fits neatly into a compact travel case. The device comes in four bright colours – mango, Miami coral, midnight navy blue, and mint light blue.
5. Best Smart Electric Toothbrush: quip Adult Smart Electric Toothbrush
Pros
- Timer included
- Excellent battery life
- Sustainable design
- Provides detailed oral care information
- Travel case included
Cons
- Expensive
Don’t just brush your teeth – track your performance and get better results each time you brush, with feedback from the free quip app. This simple and sustainable brush (made from metal instead of plastic) has a Bluetooth Smart Motor which connects to your smartphone and helps you track different aspects of your brushing routine – duration, coverage, strokes, and intensity. The app also gives you tailored tips, coaching and more. The toothbrush is American Dental Association-accepted.
6. Best for Children: Oral-B Kids Vitality 100 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
Pros
- Soft bristles ideal for children
- Timer included
- Non-slip handle for small hands
Cons
- Battery only lasts 20 minutes on a single charge
Ideal for children aged three and above, the Oral-B Kids Vitality 100 toothbrushes have fun images of popular Disney movies Frozen and Star Wars. Gentle on the gums, with extra-soft bristles and a small round brush head, the brush is perfect for little mouths. The Disney Magic Timer helps kids brush for longer (90 per cent longer, according to Oral-B). It even has a sensitive mode for children who find brushing to be a little too hard on their gums.
Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.