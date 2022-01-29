If you love your tech, you’ve probably got a home entertainment system, a sound system, a smart TV box, smart lights… and remote controls for all of them. But do you always remember which remote control is for which device? Or discover you’ve been frantically pressing buttons on the wrong remote control? End the madness with one universal remote to rule them all.

Whether it’s the Apple TV you need to control, or your surround speakers, universal remotes can bring together your favourite devices and give you some peace of mind. Get these with Amazon Prime and get organised as early as tomorrow, with one-day free delivery.

Best Overall: Broadlink RM4 PRO

Pros

Easy to use

Value for money

Voice assistance technology

Good infrared (IR) transmission range

Cons

No 5Ghz WiFi support

No radio frequency (RF) support

Who is it for?

This remote hub is ideal for a tech-savvy household, since it allows you to control practically every appliance and device in your home – from the air conditioner to your electric curtains to your television. Just download and sync using the BroadLink app on your phone. The best part is that it’s compatible with Alexa voice assistant and Google Home, so that you don’t even need to press any buttons – just speak to your hub and let it do what it does best. And its functionality isn’t limited to switching things on and off. For instance, you can change TV channels, adjust fan speeds, set reminders to watch your favourite shows and a whole lot more.

Warranty: One-year warranty offered by the manufacturer.

Best for Home Entertainment Systems: One For All Stealth Universal Remote Control

Pros

Simple to set up and use

No need to switch modes

Works with all brands

Cons

Only works with home entertainment systems (HES)

Expensive

Who is it for?

If you’re not in the market for something overly sophisticated, get this remote control, which easily operates four devices in one go. It operates a wide range of HES devices, from televisions to audio systems to set top boxes. The remote control is easy to set up – just three steps ensure that it’s fully functional within a minute. It’s quick, simple and effective.

Best for Smart Homes: Broadlink Bestcon RM4C PRO Universal Remote

Pros

Supports over 50,000 infrared controlled devices

Connects to voice assistants like Alexa and Google Home

Can be used remotely

Has presets

Supports RF-controlled devices

Cons

Not easy to calibrate

Who is it for?

This universal remote is best for a smart home, where users want to connect all their devices to a single hub. Another heavy-duty gadget by BroadLink, this universal remote controls and supports over 50,000 infrared controlled devices across various categories, such as televisions, air conditioners, video recorders and more. Connect it to Alexa or Google Home to make the most out of the device and to be able to use voice commands for all your daily routines. You can even use the remote when you’re away from home, through the smartphone app – for instance, switch on the AC just before you reach home, so that you are able to walk into a pleasant environment. You can also preset a ‘scene’ – a one-click option that learns your morning routine, away schedule, or sleep routine, so that you can switch modes with just a tap through the BroadLink smartphone app.

Bonus: Save an additional 10% by applying a coupon.

Best Value: Oakremote WiFi Universal Remote with Alexa Compatibility

Pros

Convenient and easy to use

Works even during network failure

Works on 2G

Cons

Customer service is poor

Who is it for?

If you are looking for a smart universal remote but don't want to splurge, this is your best choice. A universal remote that easily controls all your devices, from your set top box to your air conditioner, the Oakremote is small and lightweight. You can operate it through a smartphone app or by pairing it with Alexa or Google Home for hands-free, voice command functionality. Whether you want to change channels on eLife or switch off the AC in your living room, this smart universal remote helps make life a whole lot more convenient.

Warranty: One-year warranty from the date of purchase, by the manufacturer.

Best for Seniors: Philips Universal Remote Control

Pros

Easy to use

Works with a range of home entertainment system (HES) devices

Simple set up

Affordable price

Cons

Does not work with Bluetooth, WiFi, or RF devices

Who is it for?

Let's face it - our parents or grandparents are likely not interested in their devices connecting with each other. They want something simple and effective. With a stylish finish and a range of colours, this Philips universal remote can operate up to six different audio and video components, from televisions to streaming media players to soundbars, and lots more. It works with all major brands and has a fairly simple set-up process. For no-frills functionality at a reasonable price, this universal remote is the way to go.