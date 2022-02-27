Let’s face it – printers can be a nuisance. They’re often slow, unreliable and cough up blotty text or distorted images. But cutting-edge technology has helped these devices come a long way. Laser printers ensure you get clear text and crisp graphics, and they run far more consistently than inkjet printers. They’re easy to set up and use, and produce high-quality results, in both colour and black and white. So, if you’re looking for a printer for your home office or small business, here is our curated list of the best ones in the market. Don’t forget to become an Amazon Prime member to get them delivered to you as soon as possible.

Best Overall: HP Colour LaserJet Pro M255dw Printer B081FHZXRH

Pros

Full-colour printing

Very fast

Print from your smartphone

Can print other formats

Cons

Reviewers complain that it sometimes displays errors

If you’re looking for something to get the job done with no fuss, this model of HP’s LaserJet Pro is your best bet. It produces vibrant full-colour graphics, and vivid black text, and tops out at around 17 pages per minute – so it’s fast. The printer has modern age functionality, which means you can print right from your mobile phone with the HP Smart printing app. A handy bypass slot allows you to even print right onto envelopes, labels and other media with odd shapes.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh124.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: HP offers a 3-year commercial warranty. Add a 1-year extended warranty from Amazon for Dh86 and a 2-year extended warranty for Dh141.

Best Budget: Brother HL-L2375DW Mono Laser Printer B0784DKXYY

Pros

Compact

Decent speed

Print wirelessly

Cons

Prints in black and white only

A great budget option, this Brother printer is ideal for a home office or a small business. It includes a 1,200-page toner, and is compact and desktop-friendly. With speeds up to 34 pages per minute, the printer holds 250 sheets at any given time, allowing you to cut time refilling the paper tray. With WiFi connectivity, you can print wirelessly from your laptop, tablet or smartphone. Be aware though, that this device does not print in colour and is ideal for text-based documents.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh51.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Add a 1-year extended warranty from Amazon for Dh40 and a 2-year extended warranty for Dh66.

Best Mid-Range: Canon i-SENSYS MF3010 Laser Printer, Black B005MHVSJS

Pros

Fast printing

Easy to use

Energy efficient

Cons

Prints in black and white only

A little noisy

This monochrome laser printer can push out 18 pages per minute – great for no-fuss, rapid printing. You can use it to make copies and scans as well, and its energy efficient technology ensures you won’t rack up the bills when it’s on. It’s ideal for small offices or home studies.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh108.33 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Add a 1-year extended warranty from Amazon for Dh74 and a 2-year extended warranty for Dh122.

Best for Smart Technology: HP OfficeJet Pro 8022 All-in-One Wireless Printer

Pros

Offers automatic two-sided printing

Eliminate repetitive tasks with smart technology

Compatible with voice assistants

Cons

Expensive

Designed to save time and make printing so efficient, you never have to worry about it, the HP OfficeJet has a host of shortcuts to get your work done quicker. Its Smart Tasks allow you to shorten recurring tasks, so you can scan to the cloud, email and more with just one click. The printer automatically orders ink when it runs out, and its industry-leading mobile app gives you the ability to print right from your phone.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh58.33 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: HP offers a 3-year commercial warranty. Add a 1-year extended warranty from Amazon for Dh131 and a 2-year extended warranty for Dh216.

Best for Small Businesses: HP Laser 107a Business Printer B07S73TGGZ

Pros

Small but powerful

Affordable

Cons

Prints in black and white

Not compatible with MacOS

Not equipped with WiFi

This printer does the job, and does it at a cost-effective price. Perfect for reproducing black and white text and crisp graphics, you can rely on its high performance and quality. The laser printer is compact and is ideal for small businesses that need to print documents on a daily basis.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh50.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Add a 1-year extended warranty from Amazon for Dh40 and a 2-year extended warranty for Dh66.