In this day and age, wireless earbuds are the way to go. They come in their dedicated case, pop in for a quick charge anywhere and make retrieval from bags and pockets a breeze. But, when we start to look for a wireless pair, high-end models from Bose, Sony and Apple can keep us from splurging. Don't give up just yet - budget-conscious audiophiles, too, have a wide range of options to shop from.

A decent pair of value earbuds can start from Dh150, and still feature hands-free voice calls, some noise cancellation and a multi-point connection. Abishesh Dhungana, manager at Sound Town Electronics in Dubai, tells Gulf News that shoppers might have to sacrifice more advanced functions.

"Expensive earbuds will have active noise cancellation, touch and voice-assisted controls to answer calls, and deeper bass," said Dhungana, who has five years of experience in the industry. "Some cost-effective models by JBL and Sony, however, are good at making calls, listening to music and may have waterproof ratings, as well."

Speaking of noise cancelling capabilities, an in-ear design should serve better at sealing the ear canal physically, if ANC (active noise cancellation) isn't available at lower price points. An audio expert previously told us that foam tips are also excellent at passively blocking ambient sounds.

By contrast, open earbuds, such as the classic AirPods form factor, are better suited for those who find in-ear tips uncomfortable and would like to listen in to their environment. Since they're not squeezed into the canal, running and exercising with these could displace them easily.

Editor's tip Audiophiles can get up to 20 per cent off on true wireless headsets on Amazon. Products on sale include headphones and earbuds from Sony, Sennheiser, Marshall and many more.

Our selection features in-ear buds with and without the stem that are under Dh300. We've only considered the best-rated pairs on Amazon, some of which are further discounted thanks to the 20 per cent cut off on wireless headsets. Shop with Prime to get free, fast delivery.

1. Best Overall: JBL Wave 200 True Wireless Earbud Headphones

Pros

Up to 20 hours of battery life

8mm dynamic drivers for deep bass

Touch controls for calls, volume and voice assistance

Either earbud can be used on its own

Cons

No noise cancellation

Dhungana picks JBL as the most coveted budget brand in the UAE for delivering a decent sound profile. He recommends the JBL Wave 200TWS model, which features earbuds with short stems and in-ear tips. Its 8mm dynamic drivers produce deep bass with JBL's signature Deep Bass Sound. At this price, you're still getting touch controls that toggle sound, answer calls and summon your device's voice assistant. The case carries 15 hours of charge, while the buds last for five hours. In case of emergencies, you can always put one earbud to use and charge the other to save battery. The pair comes with three sizes of ear tips to ensure a perfect seal. Though 200TWS doesn't offer ANC, reviewers call the sound quality perfect for the price.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh19.

2. Best for Sound Quality: Sony WF-C500 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Pros

10 hours of battery in the earbuds and 10 hours of battery in the case

Button controls for volume, calls, music control and voice assistance

Either bud works on its own

IPX4 rating against sweat and water

Cons

No ANC

Sony's budget range is worth considering, too, says Dhungana, like the WF-C500 in-ear buds that are more affordable than our best overall pick. These forego the stem for a round, ergonomic design, typical of the in-ear form factor, so they're even lighter. Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) technology restores any audio quality that was lost to compression, which means every track sounds closer to the original recording. Buttons on the buds instantly connect you to your smartphone's voice assistant, skip through tracks and adjust the volume. While the WF-C500 offers the same 20-hour battery life, it fares better than the JBL Wave 200TWS on the charge ratio, which is split evenly between the buds and the charging case. It even has an IPX4 water resistance rating for sweaty workouts. Again, there's no ANC to be had, but reviewers do note some passive noise cancellation and vouch for the equaliser on the app to deliver a customised sound. Users pick the WF-C500 up for audiobooks, exercise and music.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh19.

3. Best ANC Earbuds: SoundPEATS Wireless Earbuds Mini Pro HS

Pros

Active noise cancellation

Uses LDAC audio codec for a rich, wireless sound

Dedicated game mode

Turn off ANC mode to hear surroundings

Up to 28 hours of battery

Cons

Some report connectivity issues

The SoundPEATS Mini Pro HS actually packs four mics dedicated to active noise cancellation. Two on each earbud, they seek out ambient noises up to 40 decibels and cancel them out. An extra third mic is reserved for crystal clear calls. The Mini Pro HS delivers high-resolution audio with the LDAC audio codec - this technology makes sure you're getting a lossless wireless sound with rich details. Mobile gamers will appreciate the game mode, where a low latency of 70 milliseconds does a better job of syncing the sound with the image. Depending on the codec used and ANC mode, your battery life can go up to 28 hours. Reviewers are surprised at how effective the noise cancellation is on a budget. Others, who like their music loud, note the maximum volume on these earphones is commendable.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh29.

4. Best All-Rounder: EarFun Air Pro 3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds

Pros

Wool dynamic drivers

ANC dampens sounds up to 43 decibels

Game mode latency is at 55ms

IPX5 rating of water resistance

Long battery life

Cons

Charging case can look worn out over time

EurFun's Air Pro 3 buds feature a cutting-edge Qualcomm chipset to support a high-resolution audio codec. Large 11mm dynamic drivers tick the boxes on all frequencies, from mid-highs to bass. Much like the SoundPEATS earbuds, these devices use mics to actively reduce disturbances up to 43 decibels. Besides ANC, the game mode achieves an impressive low latency of 55ms. Enjoy an incredible 45 hours of non-stop listening experience, when you keep the charging case around. And, with IPX5 water-resistant rating, wear the Air Pro 3 to the gym, a run or outdoors worry-free. Buyers compare the audio fidelity to that of Sony products, and highlight the amazing bass. They also like that they can tweak the sound profile in the app.

Bonus: Get Dh15 off when you apply a coupon at checkout.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers an 18-month warranty.

5. Best Budget: Anker Soundcore Life P2 Mini Bluetooth Earphones

Pros

Lightweight buds at 4.6 grams

Artificial intelligence-powered clear calls

Up to 32 hours of battery life

Three EQ modes

Touch controls

Cons

In-ear tips might feel uncomfortable for some

Heavy users will want a value pair that works into the next day, without charging. The Anker Soundcore Life P2 Mini charging case powers the earbuds four times over, for a total of 32 hours. They come built-in with three different equaliser modes - signature, bass booster and podcast. Switch between them with three taps to the buds, as your playlist changes. Other touch controls let you pick up calls, pause, play and skip tracks, without looking at your device screen. Reviewers confirm the clarity on calls, and those who prefer an in-ear tip find them comfortable for long hours.

Bonus: Get Dh20 off when you apply a coupon at checkout.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh19.