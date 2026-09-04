Why skipping can burn more calories than running

Skipping can demand more energy per minute than a fairly brisk run, but the interesting part is where the crossover happens. The 2024 Adult Compendium of Physical Activities assigns fast rope jumping at 120 to 160 skips per minute an intensity of 12.3 METs, a standard measure of exercise energy expenditure. Running at 6 to 6.3mph is rated at 9.3 METs. Push the run to 8mph and it reaches 12 METs, while faster running eventually overtakes the rope. So skipping is not a metabolic shortcut. It is simply an unusually concentrated form of conditioning for something that fits in a drawer.