A portable beach shelter earns its place in the car when it gives you useful shade without turning arrival and departure into a lengthy construction job. For UAE beach weekends, portability and anchoring matter almost as much as coverage, since the shelter needs to cross hot sand and stay properly secured once it is up. We compared four options for couples, families and small groups, focusing on setup, packed weight, shade and stability. Our top pick is the Neso Beach Tent, a 4lb sunshade that packs into a 19.5-inch bag and uses the beach itself, via sand-filled anchor bags, to hold the canopy in place.