5 exotic festive hampers that make gifting feel special, even when you're running out of time

From exotic treats to premium dry fruits, discover gifts that feel thoughtfully chosen.
Finding a thoughtful festive gift at short notice can be surprisingly difficult, particularly when you're shopping for someone who already seems to have everything. Gourmet food hampers offer a practical solution, bringing together assorted nuts, dried fruits and interesting snacks in a present that can be shared and enjoyed. For UAE shoppers planning Diwali celebrations, family visits or corporate gifting, the Healthy Treat Royal Treat Gift Hamper is our top pick, thanks to its varied selection of savoury snacks, dried fruits and traditional flavours.
We've selected five hampers from HYPERFOODS, Healthy Treat, Library of Nature, PrettyNutty and Omay Foods, each offering a different approach to festive gifting. The key is choosing an assortment that suits the recipient, checking the presentation before ordering.
Best for festive celebrations and thoughtful family gifting.
HYPERFOODS is an appealing starting point if you're looking for a gift that feels connected to the occasion. Its festive gifting range includes combinations of dried fruits and sweet treats, with some collections incorporating decorative elements.
The attraction is the possibility of giving something that feels more considered than a standard packet of chocolates. For Diwali visits, a hamper with a mix of flavours and an attractive presentation can become part of the celebration itself, particularly when several family members are gathered around the table.
HYPERFOODS also makes sense for gifting to friends or colleagues when you want a recognisably festive present without selecting individual items.
Key details
Category: Festive food gift hamper
Assortment:125g Cashew, 125g Almond & 75g Walnuts.
What we like
Festive gifting focus
Suitable concept for family and workplace celebrations
Opportunity to choose a gift with traditional appeal
Best for: Diwali hosts, relatives and festive thank-you gifts.
This hamper may contain nuts and other common food allergens, depending on the assortment. Check the individual product labels for ingredients
Best overall for recipients who enjoy discovering different snack flavours.
The Healthy Treat Royal Treat Gift Hamper offers more variety than a conventional selection of plain nuts. Gift Hamper contains roasted cashews, roasted almonds, peri peri pumpkin seeds, a super berries mix, a nutty trail mix and gur saunf, a traditional Indian after-meal treat.
This combination makes it particularly interesting for someone who enjoys both savoury and sweet flavours. The peri peri pumpkin seeds introduce a spicy note, while the berries and gur saunf bring a contrasting sweetness.
The listed assortment weighs 580g and comes in a gift box with a festive greeting card.
For office gifting, the individual snack varieties also give the recipient several options to enjoy over time. It's a thoughtful alternative to a hamper built entirely around one type of dried fruit.
Key details
Listed weight: 580g
Contents: Six snack varieties
Extras: Festive greeting card
What we like
Interesting combination of traditional and contemporary flavours
Sweet and savoury assortment
Gift-focused presentation
Best for: Friends, colleagues and family members who appreciate varied snacks.
Check the full ingredient labels and any allergy warnings before gifting.
Best for a versatile gift when you don't know the recipient's exact preferences.
An assorted gourmet hamper is a useful option when you're buying for someone whose favourite snacks you may not know. Library of Nature's listing is positioned around assorted gourmet gifting, making it a candidate for occasions where you want a present with broad appeal rather than a strongly themed selection.
The deciding factor here is the contents. Look for a balance of familiar flavours and something a little different, especially if the hamper is intended for a household rather than one person.
Presentation matters just as much. A neatly arranged gift box can make a simple assortment feel appropriate for a dinner invitation, a family gathering or a professional thank-you gesture.
For last-minute gifting, this is the kind of hamper to consider when you want to keep the gesture personal without committing to a recipient's particular taste in sweets or spices.
Key details
Category: Assorted gourmet gift hamper
What we like
Flexible gifting concept
Suitable for several types of occasions
Assorted format encourages sharing
Best for: Hosts, acquaintances and recipients whose food preferences are less familiar.
Buyers should check the ingredients and allergen labels of every included item
Best for anyone who appreciates a classic selection of nuts and dried fruit.
Sometimes the most familiar gifts are the easiest to get right. PrettyNutty keeps its assortment straightforward, with almonds, cashews, pistachios and raisins providing a combination of crunchy textures and natural sweetness.
The product is a 400g gift pack containing 100g of each variety.
Its appeal lies in the simplicity of the selection. Almonds and cashews are familiar choices for festive entertaining, pistachios add variety, and raisins offer a sweeter contrast. The assortment can be served when guests visit or enjoyed in smaller portions after the celebrations.
PrettyNutty is particularly suitable for recipients who prefer traditional dry fruit gifts over elaborate snack combinations. It also works for a family gathering where different people can choose their favourites.
Key details
Listed weight: 400g
Assortment: Almonds, cashews, pistachios and raisins
Portions: Four 100g packs
What we like
Familiar assortment with different textures
Easy to share with family and guests
Suitable beyond the festive season
Best for: Relatives, family friends and traditional dry fruit gifting.
Check the packaging for any allergen or cross-contact warnings
Best for corporate gifting, festive celebrations and sharing interesting Indian snacks.
The Omay Foods Supreme Gift Hamper brings a distinctly Indian touch to festive gifting, with an assortment of savoury and sweet snacks presented in an attractive gift box. Featuring vibrant colours, gold foil printing and a special greeting card, it makes a thoughtful present for colleagues, clients, friends and family.
Inside, you'll find four varieties: Millets & Jaggery Coated Chana (30g), Khatta Meetha (65g), Strawberry Blast (80g) and Beaten Chana (60g). According to the brand, its snacks are prepared using a traditional Rajasthani salt-roasting method without oil. The combination offers different flavours and textures, making it an interesting alternative to conventional dry fruit hampers.
With its festive presentation and ready-to-gift packaging, this hamper works particularly well for New Year celebrations, corporate thank-you gestures and family gatherings.
Key details
Total snack weight: 235g
Contents: Four snack varieties
Preparation: Traditional salt-roasting method, according to the brand
Packaging: Colourful festive box with gold foil printing and greeting card
What we like
Interesting assortment of Indian-inspired snacks
Attractive packaging with a greeting card
Suitable for both personal and professional gifting
Best for: Colleagues, clients, friends and family members who enjoy Indian snacks.
Check the complete ingredient and allergen declarations for all four snacks before gifting.
The most important consideration is the assortment. A hamper filled with familiar almonds, cashews and raisins suits traditional gifting, while roasted snacks, berries and flavoured seeds may appeal more to someone who enjoys trying new foods. Consider the recipient's preferences and check ingredient and allergen labels, particularly when nuts are included.
Next, look at the total weight and number of portions. A smaller selection may suit an individual, while a larger assortment can be more practical for a family gathering or shared office gift. The number of varieties alone doesn't tell you how much food the recipient is getting.
Packaging is another deciding factor. A sturdy, attractive box can save you the trouble of arranging separate wrapping.
For UAE shoppers, delivery is especially important when ordering at short notice. For food gifts, review the expiry date and storage instructions. Heat-sensitive items should not be left outdoors or in a parked car for extended periods.
For a thoughtful gift that offers plenty of variety, Healthy Treat Royal Treat Gift Hamper is our top recommendation. Its combination of roasted nuts, flavoured seeds, berries and traditional gur saunf makes it interesting without requiring you to know someone's exact favourite snack.
HYPERFOODS is worth considering for a Diwali-focused gift, while Library of Nature offers an assorted gourmet gifting option for more general occasions. PrettyNutty is the natural choice for someone who appreciates classic almonds, cashews, pistachios and raisins.
For colleagues, clients or employees, Omay Foods Supreme deserves consideration as a corporate gifting option.
Whichever hamper you choose, the most thoughtful detail may be the simplest: match the assortment to the recipient, check the delivery date and include a personal message where possible. A last-minute present can still feel carefully chosen.
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