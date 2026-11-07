5 exotic festive hampers that make gifting feel special, even when you're running out of time

We've selected five hampers from HYPERFOODS, Healthy Treat, Library of Nature, PrettyNutty and Omay Foods, each offering a different approach to festive gifting. The key is choosing an assortment that suits the recipient, checking the presentation before ordering.

Finding a thoughtful festive gift at short notice can be surprisingly difficult, particularly when you're shopping for someone who already seems to have everything. Gourmet food hampers offer a practical solution, bringing together assorted nuts, dried fruits and interesting snacks in a present that can be shared and enjoyed. For UAE shoppers planning Diwali celebrations, family visits or corporate gifting, the Healthy Treat Royal Treat Gift Hamper is our top pick, thanks to its varied selection of savoury snacks, dried fruits and traditional flavours.

1. HYPERFOODS Diwali Gift Hamper

This hamper may contain nuts and other common food allergens, depending on the assortment. Check the individual product labels for ingredients

Best for: Diwali hosts, relatives and festive thank-you gifts.

What we like

HYPERFOODS also makes sense for gifting to friends or colleagues when you want a recognisably festive present without selecting individual items.

The attraction is the possibility of giving something that feels more considered than a standard packet of chocolates. For Diwali visits, a hamper with a mix of flavours and an attractive presentation can become part of the celebration itself, particularly when several family members are gathered around the table.

HYPERFOODS is an appealing starting point if you're looking for a gift that feels connected to the occasion. Its festive gifting range includes combinations of dried fruits and sweet treats, with some collections incorporating decorative elements.

Best for festive celebrations and thoughtful family gifting.

2. Healthy Treat Royal Treat Gift Hamper

Check the full ingredient labels and any allergy warnings before gifting.

Best for: Friends, colleagues and family members who appreciate varied snacks.

What we like

For office gifting, the individual snack varieties also give the recipient several options to enjoy over time. It's a thoughtful alternative to a hamper built entirely around one type of dried fruit.

The listed assortment weighs 580g and comes in a gift box with a festive greeting card.

This combination makes it particularly interesting for someone who enjoys both savoury and sweet flavours. The peri peri pumpkin seeds introduce a spicy note, while the berries and gur saunf bring a contrasting sweetness.

The Healthy Treat Royal Treat Gift Hamper offers more variety than a conventional selection of plain nuts. Gift Hamper contains roasted cashews, roasted almonds, peri peri pumpkin seeds, a super berries mix, a nutty trail mix and gur saunf, a traditional Indian after-meal treat.

Best overall for recipients who enjoy discovering different snack flavours.

3. Library of Nature Assorted Gourmet Gift Hamper

Best for a versatile gift when you don't know the recipient's exact preferences.

An assorted gourmet hamper is a useful option when you're buying for someone whose favourite snacks you may not know. Library of Nature's listing is positioned around assorted gourmet gifting, making it a candidate for occasions where you want a present with broad appeal rather than a strongly themed selection.

The deciding factor here is the contents. Look for a balance of familiar flavours and something a little different, especially if the hamper is intended for a household rather than one person.

Presentation matters just as much. A neatly arranged gift box can make a simple assortment feel appropriate for a dinner invitation, a family gathering or a professional thank-you gesture.

For last-minute gifting, this is the kind of hamper to consider when you want to keep the gesture personal without committing to a recipient's particular taste in sweets or spices.

Key details

Category: Assorted gourmet gift hamper

What we like

Flexible gifting concept

Suitable for several types of occasions

Assorted format encourages sharing

Best for: Hosts, acquaintances and recipients whose food preferences are less familiar.