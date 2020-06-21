The brand is giving its American fans a chance to create graphic to hide on a future model

The Jeep ‘Easter eggs’ concept started when the brand started adding small Jeep grilles inside the headlamp bulb shields for the Grand Cherokee. Image Credit: Supplied

With the 2011 Grand Cherokee, Jeep started a tradition that has stuck and has continued to delight owners. The Jeep ‘Easter eggs’ concept started when the brand started adding small Jeep grilles inside the headlamp bulb shields for the Grand Cherokee. An off-the-cuff addition of a graphic to an otherwise standard piece, this prompted the carmaker to start sprinkling small graphics on various vehicles.

From hidden Jeep grilles to the three digits “419” or a 1941 Jeep Willys driving up a mountain, Jeep owners, fans and followers around the world today enjoy discovering the “Easter eggs” hidden on their vehicles, then posting their finds on social media. Now, Jeep is giving its community the chance to imagine and suggest what the next “Easter egg” should be for a chance to have it hidden on a future Jeep model.

Ideas can be submitted at www.thenextjeepeasteregg.com. The Jeep fan whose idea is selected by a judging panel comprising Jeep brand designers and executives, will win a brand-new Jeep vehicle of their choice. The contest begins now and ends on Thursday, July 2. The winner will be announced on Friday, July 31.

The refreshed Wrangler got a small side profile of a Jeep climbing up from the corner of the windshield, which became a point of delight for Jeep fans. Image Credit: Supplied

“The Jeep brand’s legacy is a testament to the people who since 1941 have dedicated themselves to building SUVs engineered and designed to be the most capable in the world, and to the people who proudly own, or aspire to own, one of our vehicles,” said Christian Meunier, Global President of Jeep Brand, FCA. “With a history of nearly 80 years filled with memorable experiences past and present, we believe that the ideas submitted by our global community will be ones that only Jeep and its owners, fans and followers can uniquely tell.”

Jeep says the entries will be judged by the following criteria:

Creativity: Entry presents the idea for the "Easter egg" icon in a creative, effective and compelling manner (25%)

Jeep Brand Power: Entry is in line with the Jeep brand spirit and is worthy of inclusion in the rare library of Jeep "Easter eggs" (25%)

Quality/Actionable: Entry clearly expresses the idea for the "Easter egg" icon in a clear and easily understood manner that is actionable by the sponsor for potential future use on a vehicle. Entry shows clarity of the thought process (25%)

Originality/Authenticity: Entry portrays a unique "Easter egg" idea that is clearly the entrant’s own idea and does not build upon any other idea or expression. Entry has a distinct conceptualisation (25%)