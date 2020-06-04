The first units will arrive in the final quarter of this year with retail prices inclusive of VAT for the Taycan 4S at Dh431,800, the Taycan Turbo at Dh601,800 and the Taycan Turbo S Dh781,800. Image Credit: Porsche

Al Nabooda Automobiles has announced that starting today, June 4, the all-electric Porsche Taycan is officially on sale at Porsche Centre Dubai and Northern Emirates. Available in three variants comprising the 4S, Turbo and Turbo S, the Taycan is one of the most significant cars in Porsche’s storied history spanning seven decades as it ushers in the era of electromobility for the brand.

“Today marks the beginning of the future for Porsche in Dubai and Northern Emirates, as we start taking orders for a car that redefines motoring. The all-new Taycan is a sports car in the purest form but one which ticks every green credential box. With a driving performance on the level of a super car and reproducible acceleration without loss of power, it presents a real performance solution in an age of electric mobility,” said K. Rajaram, CEO, Al Nabooda Automobiles.

The Taycan Turbo S matches the iconic 911 GT2 RS acceleration time from 0 to 100 kph in just 2.8 seconds, while the Turbo does this sprint in 3.2 seconds and the 4S covers it in 4.0 seconds. Image Credit: Porsche

Although it’s an electric car, the Taycan isn’t lacking in the performance department. In fact, the Taycan Turbo S matches the iconic 911 GT2 RS acceleration time from 0 to 100 kph in just 2.8 seconds, while the Turbo does this sprint in 3.2 seconds and the 4S covers it in 4.0 seconds. The Taycan Turbo S is among the most powerful production models in the Porsche range, generating 761 horsepower power in combination with Launch Control, while the Turbo delivers 680 horsepower and the 4S follows with 571 horsepower when equipped with the Performance battery Plus.

Power comes from permanently excited synchronous motors, one mounted on each axle, making the four-door saloon an all-wheel drive. It also boasts the world’s first two-speed transmission in an EV, installed on the rear axle. The electric all-wheel drive is paired with variable torque distribution and Porsche Traction Management (PTM). The Taycan Turbo and Turbo S both have top speed of 260kph, with the 4S maxing out at 250kph.

Drive range is also good with the Taycan 4S returning up to 463 km, followed by the Turbo with 450 km and the Turbo S with 412 km, when equipped with the Performance battery Plus. Image Credit: Porsche

The Taycan is the first production vehicle with a system voltage of 800 volts. The Taycan can be charged with up to 11kW AC charger at home, at work on a fast industrial charger, or at any public charging point.

Porsche owners can also visit Porsche Centre Dubai and Northern Emirates and use the new charging points installed as part of the global Porsche Charging Service at any time.