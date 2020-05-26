A pair of teaser images previewing the new 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe have been revealed. Seen here is the Luxury trim... Image Credit: Hyundai

One of Hyundai’s most successful models is the Santa Fe and although the fourth-generation model has only been out for a little more than two years, it is already going through some pretty significant changes for 2021.

Previewed here are a pair of shadowy images of the facelifted SUV which show two different grille patterns depending on the trim level. Not only do they reveal a significant front-end redesign but in a somewhat surprise move, the South Korean carmaker is also going to the trouble of switching the Santa Fe to a different platform. Clearly, this isn’t just a minor mid-cycle update…

Spot the difference... Seen here is the Standard trim. Both teasers provide a good look at the renewed front fascia of the 2021 Santa Fe. Image Credit: Hyundai

Featuring a larger, new-look grille - which marks a big step away from the 'cascading' design - its frame tapers at each end to merge with the new T-shaped LED daytime running lights. Also new are the angry-looking headlights while to the left and right of the double vertical bars in the bumper appear some round modules which could be for the radar cruise control. Hyundai says the new Santa Fe has “a dignified and charismatic” look. We’re not sure about that but it is definitely far more aggressive than what we are used to seeing, that’s for sure.