Among the cars sold was his Nissan 370Z which starred in the hit action flick, Fast Five. Image Credit: Barrett-Jackson

When you are the star of a blockbuster movie franchise about fast cars, it isn’t a surprise that you have a few of them stashed away, and the late Paul Walker sure had a great collection.

Walker, renowned for his Brian O'Conner character in The Fast and the Furious franchise all about epic car stunts and some of the hottest metal ever produced, was killed in 2013 after an accident in his Porsche Carrera GT.

The 40-year old star was being driven by Roger Rodas when the sportscar careened into trees and a utility pole in Santa Clarita, northwest of Los Angeles, killing both men. Excessive speed was cited as the cause. He was an avid motoring enthusiast and just a glance at his own cars would confirm as much.

At the annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction, his throng of supercars, sportscars and classics sold for a combined $2.33 million. All of the proceeds have been donated to a trust for Meadow Walker, his 21-year-old daughter.

The most expensive car was a 1995 BMW M3 Lightweight in Alpine White with just 4,600 miles on the clock. One of just 126 made, it sold for $385,000. He had four more of the rare models which also sold for prices ranging from $220,000 to $258,500 and in total they brought in $1,205,000.

His 1989 Nissan Skyline R32 fetched for $100,100, while a custom 1967 Chevy Nova fetched $60,500. He also had a 2013 Ford Boss 302S – which he had never even driven. It sold for $95,700.

Perhaps the highlight of the auction was his custom 2009 Nissan 370Z which starred in 'Fast Five'. With just 3,092 miles on the odometer it brought in $105,600 which made it the most expensive 370Z to ever sell at auction. In total, 21 of his vehicles (including three motorbikes) went under the hammer during spirited bidding.

"Paul Walker has been compared to a modern-day Steve McQueen, who lived his passion for racing in every aspect of his life," said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. "He has inspired entire generations of car lovers. We worked closely with a close friend of Paul's who helped care for Paul's collection following his death; he was responsible for consigning and prepping the vehicles for the auction. Paul's daughter, Meadow, kept a few vehicles she had a connection with."