A photo of South Indian superstar Rajinikanth behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Urus super SUV while wearing a face mask has gone viral.
The actor, known for his flamboyant attire and larger than life persona on screen, maintains a starkly contrasting public image off the screen. This is evident from the picture, which shows him wearing a simple white kurta.
However, the same can’t be said about the car he’s driving. The Lamborghini Urus, which was launched last year by the Italian supercar maker, is one of the most expensive SUVs around. It costs Rs 3.1 crores (Dh1.52 million) in India.
The Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin turbocharged petrol engine that makes 641 horsepower and 850Nm of torque. Power is transferred to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic. Lamborghini claims a 0-100kph time of just 3.6 seconds.
Fans of the superstar started using the hashtag #LionInLamborghini on Twitter, which started trending instantly and the post went viral in no time. Some were quick to note that the superstar was driving the car himself to keep the number of people inside the car limited to reduce chances of coronavirus spreading. Others were appreciative of the fact that he was setting an example by wearing a mask inside his own car.