Ford teases all three Bronco variants ahead of official debut

Ford is bringing back its historic Bronco nameplate. The Blue Oval has been building up the hype over the past few months, and the official reveal is just a week away. Now, ahead of the scheduled July 13 global premiere, Ford has released a teaser video that also reveals the new “Built Wild” tagline for the Bronco.

The video shows silhouettes of all three variants of the new 4×4, including the Bronco two-door, the Bronco four-door, and the smaller Bronco Sport. From the silhouettes and the spy photos we have seen so far, it appears the new Bronco will take styling cues from the first generation of Ford Broncos, built from 1966 to 1977. The new models with “class-leading levels of capability and suspension technology” will be aimed squarely at rival FCA’s iconic Jeep models.

Ford will reveal the all-new Ford Bronco 4x4 family on Monday, July 13 across Disney’s Media Networks – marking the first-ever, prime-time product reveal across broadcast, cable, digital and streaming properties including ABC, ESPN, National Geographic and Hulu.

“Ford Bronco is an icon that has captured people’s imaginations and inspired them to explore the most remote corners of America and the world since the 1960s,” said Jim Farley, Ford’s chief operating officer. “As a new era for Bronco begins, we’re proud to tap the strengths of epic adventurers like Jimmy Chin and Disney storytellers to help bring Bronco to life and inspire millions of people to get out into the wild.”

Ford initially planned to reveal its all-new Bronco 4x4 SUV lineup in June at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. After the coronavirus led to the show being put off, Ford reconceived its reveal strategy.