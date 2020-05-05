Had taken the family's SUV and said he was driving it from Utah to California...

A trooper is shown speaking to a 5-year-old boy who was pulled over on in Ogden Monday, May 4, 2020, in a photograph altered by the Utah Highway Patrol. Image Credit: Utah Highway Patrol

Police pulled over a driver in Utah suspecting he was under the influence, but he turned out to be underage - and by a very long way too…

The five-year-old boy, behind the wheel of his parents SUV, told cops he was on his way to California to buy a Lamborghini.

The boy was travelling at 32mph in a 70mph zone which aroused suspicion with the police believing the driver was impaired or experiencing a medical emergency.

"There’s a curve in the road and he was kind of having a hard time making the curve," Lt. Nick Street said.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and when he approached the vehicle he found the small boy sitting on the edge of the seat with both feet on the brake pedal and almost in tears. Street helped him put the car in Park and turn the engine off.

The boy told him he was 5 years old and that he had left home to drive to California because he wanted to buy a Lamborghini.

"He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet," the Utah Highway Patrol tweeted.

The boy's parents were both at work at the time and an older sibling in their teens was supposed to be babysitting him when he grabbed the car keys and left.

"He was determined to go get a Lamborghini with the money he had in his wallet," Street said. "Apparently, he didn't realize you can get one in Utah."