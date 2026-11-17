Ethiopia’s state-owned utility on October 31 inaugurated 11 fast-charging electric vehicle stations across six cities, expanding public charging capacity to 96 vehicles at a time as the country pushes its transition away from petrol and diesel cars. The Ethiopian Electric Utility (EEU) opened the new stations in Addis Ababa, Bishoftu, Mojo, Batu, Adama and Hawassa. Five are in the capital, while the remaining six extend coverage along key routes linking Addis Ababa with industrial and regional centres. The facilities are equipped with fast and standard chargers and can serve up to 96 vehicles simultaneously. They use a digital payment system, according to the EEU. @EthiopianNewsA | X