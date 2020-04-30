The fleet of vehicles from both brands is currently being used to transport critical equipment, medical supplies and meals to team workers and their families living in the UAE Image Credit: Supplied

Audi Volkswagen Middle East (AVME) has provided a fleet of cehicles to the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) to support the organisation’s efforts in preventing the spread of Covid-19. The fleet of vehicles from both brands is currently being used to transport critical equipment, medical supplies and meals to team workers and their families living in the UAE.The move follows the launch of the ‘Day for Dubai’ app last month that gave volunteers the opportunity to show support for their community in various ways. Identifying a clear need for additional transport across the country as the requirement for deliveries increased following social distancing protocols and restrictions on travel, Audi Volkswagen Middle East decided to help by providing vehicles.

The fleet presented to the DCAS team includes the Touareg, Teramont, Tiguan and Passat from Volkswagen, as well as the Q3, Q5 and Q8 from Audi. The organisation will use this to transport vital equipment, supplies and meals so that the use of Ambulances can be reserved for essential operations.

“This is a great example of a company standing side by side to support the safety and wellbeing of fellow members of society. Indeed, the true spirit of the UAE and its people is evident during these exceptional times,” said Khalifa Al-Drai, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services. “These difficult situations cannot compromise the determination that everyone in the UAE holds and it’s vital that everyone follows official direction from our authorities who selflessly strive to provide the highest levels of security, health and safety for us all.”

