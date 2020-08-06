1 of 7
The Bugatti marque has come a long way since it was revived and reinvented by the Volkswagen Group in the late Nineties. After blowing the automotive world away with the superlative Veyron, the French hyper sportscar maker has expanded its portfolio to appeal to a wider base of ultra-rich customers. One such highly anticipated model is the €5 million (Dh21 million) Divo.
After its world premiere in August 2018, the Bugatti Divo has undergone a two-year development process that has now been completed. Now the first of a total of only 40 examples being built are ready for handover to customers from the Atelier in the Alsatian town of Molsheim.
“The Divo starts a new era at Bugatti – the era of modern coachbuilding. With the Divo we have created a highly customised masterpiece of automotive craftsmanship that is a must-have for any Bugatti collection,” says Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti.
The new hyper sports car has been named after Albert Divo, a French pilot and racing driver who was also a Bugatti works driver for some time. In a period spanning two decades years, Divo claimed many victories, including winning six Grand Prix races and two Targa Florio.
The Divo differs from the Chiron in terms of how it looks. Thanks to its slimmer sideline and additional air intakes to cool the brakes, the Divo looks flatter and sportier. The bonnet has air intakes that reduce the front surface of the vehicle and improve the air flow. The new front spoiler design creates more downforce, directing more air to the front air intakes. Four independent air sources on each side of the vehicle cool the brakes.
This is the first Bugatti model to be created digitally. Designers and developers assessed the model using VR goggles, milled hard-foam models at a scale of 1:1 on this basis and had a look at the proportions from a distance of 30 to 40 metres to gain a better feeling for shapes and proportions.
The parts at the rear are produced by a 3D printing process. The 3D rear lights form part of the rear grille. The special fins, totaling 44, light up and form the rear light.
