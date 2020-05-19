330kph! Hennessey has built the world's fastest C8 Corvette

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a performance bargain but if you want more than its 490 horsepower then you need to go and see Hennessey Performance.

The tuner is already working on extracting more muscle from the mid-engine sportscar's 6.2-litre V8. Officially, the C8 Corvette has a top speed of 194mph but the Texas tuner has increased that to over 200mph!

They installed a stainless-steel exhaust and a nitrous system rated for 135 horsepower to increase output to 650 horses. In addition to the nitrous kit, the rear spoiler was removed to reduce drag and increase the top speed.

The, in its official video, Hennessey took the modified Chevy to the Continental Tire Proving Grounds in Uvalde, Texas, to attempt a new top speed record. Former GM Performance Division director and 15-time SCCA National Champion John Heinricy got behind the wheel to achieve a recorded speed of 205.1mph (330kph), as verified by a VBox GPS.

That makes this the fastest C8 Corvette in the world right now.

"We designed a new stainless-steel exhaust system for the C8 that slightly increases power (20 horses), improves sound and is lighter by around 12 pounds," said company founder, John Hennessey.

"We've been doing some validation testing and thought that a run over 200-mph would be the ultimate test of performance and durability for our new exhaust system. We also installed a Nitrous Oxide system to bump power to around 650 HP. We are very pleased with the results and we will be releasing our C8 exhaust upgrade in the very near future".

In the future, Hennessey plans to build a 1,200 horsepower version of the C8 called the HPE1200 with an upgraded LT2 V8 engine, a bespoke twin-turbo system, a dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a Brembo brake system.