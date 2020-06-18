1 of 6
After teaming up with Bugatti, Swiss watchmaker Jacob & Co. had recently revealed a timepiece that encapsulates the Bugatti W16 engine, called the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon. Now, Jacob & Co. and Bugatti have announced a new watch, inspired by the record-breaking Chiron Super Sport 300+.
Dubbed the Twin Turbo Furious 300+ has been inspired by the fastest hypercar ever created – the Chiron Super Sport 300+. It is limited to just three pieces and has a retail price of $580,000 (Dh2.1 million).
The Twin Turbo Furious Bugatti 300+ features a black titanium twin triple-axis tourbillon movement, which includes a decimal minute repeater and a mono-pusher chronograph with reference time. It is housed in a forged carbon and black DLC titanium case, a nod to the exposed carbon fibre bodywork of the record-breaking hypercar.
“In Jacob & Co. we have found a partner, who understands the way we see exclusivity and how every object carrying the Bugatti name has to combine extreme power and the most sophisticated technology with pure luxury and the unmistakable Bugatti aesthetics and elegance. The Twin Turbo Furious is another product created in the spirit of this partnership”, says Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann.
The Jacob & Co. Twin Turbo Furious Bugatti range also includes this extraordinary piece finished in 18K white gold, with an 18K white gold bezel set with 344 baguette diamonds of approximately 16.7cts!
In August last year, a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ broke the 300mph barrier, with Le Mans winner Andy Wallace setting the world speed record by hitting a speed of 304.773mph (490.484kph).
