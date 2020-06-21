1 of 7
It’s been 15 years since Bugatti Veyron, the first hyper sports car of the modern era, burst onto the scene. With its 1,001 horsepower output from a W16 engine, acceleration of 0-100kph in 2.5 seconds and 407kph top speed, the Veyron 16.4 soon went on to become the iconic hypercar benchmark it is today. As the Molsheim carmaker celebrates the model’s 15th anniversary, Achim Anscheidt, Design Director at Bugatti, looks back on his six personal favorites.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 7
Veyron 16.4 Pur Sang (2007): “Looking back on the Veyron Pur Sang is like remembering the birth of your first child. You never forget such an emotional event. It burns itself deep into your memory,” explains Achim Anscheidt. “I still remember exactly how I walked through the workshop in Molsheim for the first time and how awestruck I was by the technology of the Veyron. I was immensely impressed by its technical material concept. The carbon monocoque with add-on parts for aluminum front and rear frames fascinated me. I was inspired by the beauty of it,” says Achim Anscheidt. In order to highlight the technical beauty of the materials, carbon and aluminum, Bugatti decided against a paint finish and reinterpreted the classic Bugatti two-tone design element in a new way. The Veyron 16.4 Pur Sang was limited to just five units and sold out within just 45 minutes during the Frankfurt motor show in 2007.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 7
Veyron 16.4 Super Sport (2010): “A very special car for me is and will always be the Veyron Super Sport, which we unveiled in 2010. It was the first time that we in the design department had applied the ‘form follows performance’ approach so systematically,” sayss Achim Anscheidt. In order to achieve the company’s goal of breaking the world speed record for series production cars, the design team had to optimise aerodynamics. A flat, elongated silhouette provides a streamlining effect, while two NACA ducts incorporated in the roof supply the powerful engine with air. “Something that even many Bugatti enthusiasts still do not know to this day is that details of the roof are based on an early pre-design of the Bugatti EB110 SS, the super sports car of the 1990s, Anscheidt adds.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 7
Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport L’Or Blanc (2011): A unique car created in the summer of 2011 in collaboration with the Royal Porcelain Factory in Berlin, the Grand Sport L’Or Blanc is one of a kind, featuring high-quality porcelain both on and inside the car, a first in the automotive industry, and an abstract paint scheme. “With the L’Or Blanc, we created an extraordinary car,” says Achim Anscheidt. “I was rather skeptical of this idea at first, as I by no means wanted to emulate automotive works of art such as those by Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons, Frank Stella or Roy Lichtenstein,” adds Anscheidt. However, the idea would not leave him, and so he and his team set about finding an opportunity to create a special car that matched Bugatti’s brand values: Art, Forme and Technique. What emerged was the combination of a beautiful, fragile material and a vehicle of high technical complexity.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 7
Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse (2012): “What makes the Grand Sport Vitesse so special for me? Initially we as designers were criticised for the Vitesse not looking powerful enough as a roadster,” Achim Anscheidt recalls. “But our customers appreciate the fact that it looks like a coupé when the roof is closed. And when the roof is open, they can enjoy the inimitable feel of a roadster.” The 1,200 horsepower Grand Sport Vitesse set a new speed record for open-top sports cars, with an officially recorded speed of 408.84kph in 2013.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 7
Veyron Grand Sport Venet (2012): Created in collaboration with the French artist and sculptor Bernar Venet, this special Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport is a work of art that combines fascinating surface design with an interior inspired by haute couture. “Developing a car with a famous artist who is in no way connected to car design can be a tricky undertaking. With Bernar Venet, it was a creative process from start to finish. It was fascinating and impressive to be able to witness how he works and how he creates large-scale sculptures. We worked closely together, and ultimately created something truly beyond compare,” explains Achim Anscheidt. The Grand Sport Venet was presented in December 2012 in the Rubell Family Collection during Art Basel Miami Beach and now belongs to a private collection.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 7
“Les Légendes de Bugatti” – Ettore Bugatti (2014): Achim Anscheidt has always been impressed by the special edition “Les Légendes de Bugatti” cars, including legends edition cars of Jean-Pierre Wimille, Jean Bugatti, Meo Costantini, Rembrandt Bugatti, Black Bess and Ettore Bugatti. “With bodywork consisting of dark blue exposed carbon and hand-polished aluminum, and an interior featuring soft, natural cordovan leather, the sixth and final edition of the model range based on the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse is spectacular. “Anyone who has ever owned a pair of shoes made from this material will understand the remarkable quality of cordovan leather and appreciate its durability. This was precisely our starting point when we created the interior of this Legend,” explains Achim Anscheidt. All 18 units of the six-part edition sold out immediately.
Image Credit: Supplied