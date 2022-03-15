1 of 6
Back in 2020, Lego announced a Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 1:8 scale model made of 3,696 pieces, priced at nearly Dh1,945. Then last year, the company revealed another model made of over 400,000 Lego Technic elements, this time true to the supercar’s size. Last week, this life-size model was displayed at Dubai Design District (d3) as part of its world tour.
Complete with working headlights and taillights, the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 measures 4,980mm in length, 2,100mm in width and 1,130mm in height.
This replica was created by a team of 15 Lego specialists and took 8,660 hours of development and construction, which is close to a full year.
Some of the pieces in model are Technic hexagons that were used to pay homage to the six-sided shape that is integral to Lamborghini's design language.
The pieces making up the exterior were given a paintbrush-effect UV color coating, which was applied in Lamborghini's paint shop.
The model even replicates the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37’s jet-black racing seats and dashboard.
