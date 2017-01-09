Tips on ensuring their security

• Children under the age of 10 are not allowed to ride in the front seat of a vehicle.

• Always use proper seat belts or child seats for your children.

• Never let them move around freely in the car.

• Do not have your child sitting on the laps of other passengers or the driver.

• Never leave your child alone in the car.

• Make sure children do not play in your car unattended.

• Pay close attention when your children enter or exit the vehicle and make them aware of the surrounding traffic.

• When you drive longer distances with children, make sure you take ample rests for them, have proper snacks and things to save them from boredom.

Source: Ministry of Interior