Exposed electric cables need to be covered

Electric cables from a lamp post are visible as the cover is missing.

Sharjah

For the past few days, I have been noticing that two of the lamp posts between the King Faisal Mosque, in Rolla, Sharjah and the nearby park have no cover for the electrical control board.

Being a resident of the area, I go cycling with my friends during the evenings every day. The areas around the mosque and the park are frequently visited by senior citizens, children and families in the evenings. Those who are playing in this area are prone to touch these exposed cables, which are at the bottom of the lamp post, as seen in the photograph. I believe this is extremely dangerous and it can cause harm to the children.

It seems as though these covers were removed by the electrical department for maintenance work and then they weren’t replaced after the work was completed. As is the normal practice in the emirate, whenever there is any electrical maintenance work in an area, this one should also be isolated from the public by protecting it with a proper cover and placing warning signs for the public’s attention.

I take this opportunity to get the attention of the relevant authorities to rectify such hazardous conditions in and around the park. Minor negligence could affect many lives. I believe that the public has the collective responsibility to highlight the safety issues to the authorities and I hope that in this instance, the authorities take quick action to rectify the problem.

— The reader is a student based in Sharjah.

Be a community reporter. Send us your videos and pictures at readers@gulfnews.com