Culture is the major influencer

Imagine a person standing a few inches away from your face while speaking. Would this make you uncomfortable? If you answered yes, you’re not alone. A study conducted by the department of neuroscience at University College London states that the distance between you and any other individual is a defence mechanism employed by your brain. So, the lesser this distance, the more anxious you can become.

In a survey conducted by Gulf News, which included 30 respondents of different nationalities, half of them male and the other half female, we found that all of them felt uncomfortable if someone encroached into their personal space, an invisible boundary. However, they were a little more cautious when it was an individual of a specific gender.

For men, they seem to be more comfortable if a person of the opposite gender was standing close to them. Even though only four of the male respondents believed that gender comfort leads to invasion of space, they would prefer it if another man was not in their personal space.

For women, it seems to be the opposite. Half of the respondents believe that gender comfort can lead to invasion of space, but despite that, all of them would be more comfortable standing closer to another woman. If a man were to cross the boundary, they would feel awkward.

But, is the perception of personal space different for all of us? The survey respondents seem to think so, with culture being the most influential factor. They believe that one’s cultural background and upbringing changes what they perceive is an appropriate distance.

From the results, it seems like women are more likely to invade each other’s personal bubble. A study conducted by US-based West Shore Community College shows that females are more likely to allow this intrusion because they have a natural tendency to be more intimate.

