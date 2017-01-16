Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Culture is the major influencer

Respondents of a survey conducted by Gulf News believe cultural background affects perception of personal space

Gulf News
 

Imagine a person standing a few inches away from your face while speaking. Would this make you uncomfortable? If you answered yes, you’re not alone. A study conducted by the department of neuroscience at University College London states that the distance between you and any other individual is a defence mechanism employed by your brain. So, the lesser this distance, the more anxious you can become.

In a survey conducted by Gulf News, which included 30 respondents of different nationalities, half of them male and the other half female, we found that all of them felt uncomfortable if someone encroached into their personal space, an invisible boundary. However, they were a little more cautious when it was an individual of a specific gender.

For men, they seem to be more comfortable if a person of the opposite gender was standing close to them. Even though only four of the male respondents believed that gender comfort leads to invasion of space, they would prefer it if another man was not in their personal space.

For women, it seems to be the opposite. Half of the respondents believe that gender comfort can lead to invasion of space, but despite that, all of them would be more comfortable standing closer to another woman. If a man were to cross the boundary, they would feel awkward.

But, is the perception of personal space different for all of us? The survey respondents seem to think so, with culture being the most influential factor. They believe that one’s cultural background and upbringing changes what they perceive is an appropriate distance.

From the results, it seems like women are more likely to invade each other’s personal bubble. A study conducted by US-based West Shore Community College shows that females are more likely to allow this intrusion because they have a natural tendency to be more intimate.

Do you agree with these results? Or do you have a different understanding of personal space? Tell us at readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Your Reports

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour Reports

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your Reports

Stop the space invaders!
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon