Creating new Toy Stories for orphans

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Creating new Toy Stories for orphans

Sharjah-based students work on an initiative that involves making toys for children in need

  • Image Credit:
  • Students filled the initiative’s last workshop held in early February with laughs and joy as they stitched theImage Credit: Abdelrahman Elkallawy
Gulf News
 

Sharjah

Not every child’s day is like the other, especially those in need for joy to brighten up their lives. In the American University of Sharjah under its Community Services Division, the Toy Stories Initiative strives to make that possible and give a helping hand by drawing a smile on the faces of those desperately in need of one.

Driven with passion to spread happiness among the needy, a group of AUS students formed an initiative that hosts workshops on-and-off university campus to stitch toys that later get hand-delivered to social centers around the Gulf region and beyond.

From India to Sri Lanka, the initiative runs purpose-oriented workshops, knowing where the toys, university students volunteer to stitch, will be sent to when they’re done before hosting those workshops.

Initiative founder and AUS senior student Karan Gurnani said that a volunteering experience off campus was his inspiration behind the idea of Toy Stories.

“When I volunteered for the Hand in Hand project off campus and pitched a collaboration proposal between them and Community Services Division, they were unfortunately not supportive,” he said.

“That’s when I came up with the idea of having our very own project here on campus. I suggested the idea to superiors within community services and they were extremely supportive,” he added.


Soon after the initiative’s massive success in reaching out to all students in the university, the “family” got bigger, in Gurnani’s words.

“We’ve struggled, we’ve argued, but most of all, we’ve laughed and learned a lot. It is like we are a family, and this why any student should be urged to join us.”

Apart from the volunteers’ will to work on the project for it to prosper, the university has played a major role in the initiative’s success through facilitating all they needed necessary for them to progress, said initiative co-founder and AUS senior student Mehr Patni.

“The university provides us with and covers all our workshop costs of cotton, clothes, scissors, needles, threads, printed patterns for students to sew, and snacks and beverages throughout the three-hour workshop.”

As for the trip’s costs to hand-deliver toys, which are offered to children with candy and other gifts, Patni said: “Since the initiative delivers toys both locally and globally, the costs vary.”

“If we are delivering them locally, the university provides us with means of transport. Globally, however, both the students and the university share the costs.”

Patni added that the toys are kept on campus in a safe room in community services until they get delivered.

The initiative recently held a three-day workshop titled Toy Stories for Nepal, where the toys stitched will be hand-delivered to children in need in Nepal by community services’ volunteers in a trip organised by the university’s Office of Student Affairs.

The workshop welcomed over 130 students with more than 50 completed toys and a dozen others incomplete.

Another initiative co-founder and AUS senior student, Shruthi Srinivasan, has applied for the Nepal trip and is bracing for an experience with a plethora of lessons to take from.

“The trip to Nepal will be an opportunity for me to learn about an entirely different culture than what I am accustomed to,” said Srinivasan.

Approaching the end of her university days and patiently awaiting the Nepal trip, Srinivasan reflects on her experience as a volunteer.

“I have been an active member of the AUS Community Services Division for almost three years now. I believe that anyone in a position to help those less fortunate than themselves must devote part of their efforts to the service of the community,” she said.

Srinivasan added that student volunteers will be visiting a governmental school in Nepal to donate educational material and interact with the students.

“This trip will be an eye opener to people who take the accessibility of education for granted,” she elaborated.

Last semester’s workshop, Mehr Patni notes, was conducted off campus, at the Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah organisation, where volunteers taught members of the organisation how to stitch toys.

With all this in mind, Karan Gurnani adds, a volunteer’s experience can go far beyond his own imagination.

“In our last year’s trip to Sri Lanka, we had among us a student who got to see the smile on a child’s face when she gave him the toy she stitched in our workshop. It was incredible.”

The initiative has managed to stitch and deliver over 300 toys since it launched in November 2015.

Students filled the initiative’s last workshop held in early February with laughs and joy as they stitched their toys with the community services’ volunteers’ assistance and already look forward to the next time they get to do that once more.

 

— The reader is a student at the American University of Sharjah.

 

Be a community reporter. Send us your videos and pictures at readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Your Reports

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGNSri Lanka
Nepal
follow this tag on MGNNepal
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour Reports

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGN
Nepal
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your Reports

‘I live with my mother’s depression, too’
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat