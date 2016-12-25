Mobile
Construction sites need to follow safety laws

Reader spotted workers at a site in Sharjah with no safety gear

Image Credit: Sandra Kurien
A construction worker at a site in Sharjah without any safety gear.
Gulf News
 

Sharjah

I came across a building that is under construction in Sharjah’s Al Taawun area. What struck me was that the workers seemed to be ignorant about the safe working practices on lifting a load from the loading platform. They were not even provided with personal protective equipment (PPE), such as helmets, coveralls or gloves, which are the minimum control measures required for safety.

The platform did not have any signboards or warnings displayed anywhere in sight. It also did not have handrails or barricades to prevent a slip or fall. We cannot blame the workers for these unsafe practices. The construction companies and concerned authorities need to take precautionary measures to enforce training and maintain a safe working environment.

This has become a common sight in many sites in Sharjah, where there is a lack of supervision concerning safety of workers. We have encountered some fatal accidents in construction sites, as reported in the news over the years, because of workers not adhering to safety regulations. It is high time the authorities implement a safety regulatory body and take relevant measures to address this issue.

Safety has always been a very important issue in all industrial activities, especially construction. Construction can be a safe occupation if workers are made aware of the hazards and risks involved.

— The reader is a pupil based in Sharjah.

Be a community reporter. Send us your videos and pictures at readers@gulfnews.com

FACTBOX:

According to a Gulf News report published in July 2013: The UAE Federal Labour Law specifies certain provisions for employee safety and healthcare, stipulated under Article 91 to Article 101. Every employer should provide employees with suitable means of protection against injuries, occupational diseases, which may be contracted during work, and fire and hazards, which may result from the use of machinery and other work equipment.

The employer should apply all other precautionary measures, specified by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs. The employee has to use the safety equipment and clothes given to him for this purpose. He must also follow his employer’s instructions, which aim to protect him from danger. The employer should also display detailed written instructions at the premises.

Sharjah
