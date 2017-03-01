A campaign by children, for children

Al Ain

Every year schools in the UAE celebrate sports days, but, this year, Al Ain Juniors School attempted to make a difference with an idea of imbibing the value of giving and sharing on this important event.

This year’s Annual Sports Meet was marked with the theme ‘Children to Children’ and was surely a day to remember, where our school joined The Year of Giving campaign, which was announced by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Great ideas were contributed by our dynamic student council members to make this initiative a reality. A donation campaign was organised, where primary school pupils contributed by giving toys, while high school students gave away soccer balls, jerseys and sports shoes.

Arshad Sharief, the chairman of the school group, shed light on how the school has been part of such charity drives in the past and thanked students and their parents for being on the forefront to support such initiatives.

Kelvin Jeyakumar, a student at the school, felt good about participating in the charity campaign. As the sports captain, it was his responsibility to lead by example.

He said: “The school management sent out a circular focusing on the ‘Children to Children’ theme. It reminded us of the purpose of this campaign and the changes that we might bring through our act.”

Annica Amuan, another student at the school, was happy to be a part of an event that not only encourages us to be involved in sports, but also let’s us share our blessings with children around the world. “The students had a good reaction towards the event and they contributed genuinely,” she added.

The event started off with the students marching past and giving their contributions. This was then followed by usual athletic events. Looking forward, we will continue our endeavour by donating food items, clothing, blankets, books and stationery during the second phase of donations in April.

