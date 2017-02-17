Want to adopt a cat?

Tigerlily

Sandy Paws

Tigerlily is around 18 months old and a bit shy, but loves cuddles. She will be good in the company of another gentle cat. She is spayed and microchipped.

Frank

Sandy Paws

Frank is an adorable, friendly, funny and placid feline. He is just seven months old and is great with toddlers and other cats. He is neutered and vaccinated.

Charlie

Sandy Paws

Handsome Charlie is a very friendly boy and is approximately 18 months old. He has been living in a foster home since he was found as a kitten with his mum Cindy and needs his forever home now.

Cindy

Sandy Paws

Cindy is Charlie’s mum and is approximately three years old. She is desperate to find her new home out of foster. She is friendly with people and great with other cats.

Arya

Sandy Paws

Gorgeous Arya is six years old and was found dumped by her owners, probably because she is blind in one eye. She is a sweet and gentle girl.

— For details on any of these pets, contact Sandy Paws on www.facebook.com/sandypawsuae.