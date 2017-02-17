Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Want to adopt a cat?

These felines are looking for their forever homes

  • AryaImage Credit: Supplied
  • CharlieImage Credit:
  • CindyImage Credit: Supplied
  • FrankImage Credit: Supplied
  • TigerlilyImage Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Tigerlily

Sandy Paws

Tigerlily is around 18 months old and a bit shy, but loves cuddles. She will be good in the company of another gentle cat. She is spayed and microchipped.

Frank

Sandy Paws

Frank is an adorable, friendly, funny and placid feline. He is just seven months old and is great with toddlers and other cats. He is neutered and vaccinated.

Charlie

Sandy Paws

Handsome Charlie is a very friendly boy and is approximately 18 months old. He has been living in a foster home since he was found as a kitten with his mum Cindy and needs his forever home now.

Cindy

Sandy Paws

Cindy is Charlie’s mum and is approximately three years old. She is desperate to find her new home out of foster. She is friendly with people and great with other cats.

Arya

Sandy Paws

Gorgeous Arya is six years old and was found dumped by her owners, probably because she is blind in one eye. She is a sweet and gentle girl.

— For details on any of these pets, contact Sandy Paws on www.facebook.com/sandypawsuae.

More from Save An Animal

filed under

GulfNewsYour SaySave An Animal

Also In Save An Animal

Helping strays for over a decade
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her