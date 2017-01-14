Mobile
Site
In need of a loving home

These felines are looking for a home. Would you adopt them?

  • EricImage Credit: Jackie Covill
  • EvieImage Credit: Jackie Covill
  • Mr GingerImage Credit: Jackie Covill
  • TwiggyImage Credit: Jackie Covill
  • ViennaImage Credit: Jackie Covill
Gulf News
 

Vienna

Sandy Paws

Pretty Vienna is a quiet, 10-month-old girl who needs to find a new home as soon as possible, as her current family is leaving the UAE and can’t take her alnog. She is spayed and vaccinated and is an easy cat to look after.

Twiggy

Sandy Paws

Twiggy is a motherly cat who takes all the new foster kittens under her wing in her foster home. She adores other felines, yet acts like a kitten herself who loves to chase balls and toys around the room. She is approximately a year old, spayed, microchipped and vaccinated.

Eric

Sandy Paws

Eric is a sweet and gentle cat who loves other felines and just wants cuddles. He is approximately 18 months old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. He has been in foster for over a year now. Please help this lovely boy.

Evie

Sandy Paws

Sweet and shy Evie needs a patient family. Why? Because she had been living on the streets until recently and needs a home where she can gain confidence slowly.

Mr Ginger

Sandy Paws

This funny, playful boy is Mr Ginger. He is a slightly fluffy kitten that is around seven months old and great with other cats. He is neutered and microchipped.

— For details on any of these pets, contact Sandy Paws on www.facebook.com/sandypawsuae

