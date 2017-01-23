Felines for adoption

JayZ

Sandy Paws

Friendly and affectionate, JayZ is a two-year-old boy who we rescued from the streets six months ago. He was adopted, but then handed back to us before Christmas. He is now in a foster home, waiting for the love he deserves. He is neutered and vaccinated.

Honey

Sandy Paws

Pretty, little Honey is just three months old. She was found living under a trash bin on the streets of Abu Dhabi, desperate for food and love just before Christmas. She is great with other cats and people!

Rose

Sandy Paws

Rose is calm and placid and loves people. She is just six months old and is a very gentle girl who is good with other felines. She has been spayed and microchipped.

Banjo and Red

Sandy Paws

Banjo, the grey and white boy, and his little friend Red would love a new home together. Banjo is neutered and is approximately eight months old, while Red is only three months old. But, they have bonded and would do well together.

Stella and Pudding

Sandy Paws

Stella, the ginger girl, and her best friend Pudding need a new home together. Pudding is a neutered boy and Stella is spayed. They both love cuddles and would be suited to a home without young children.

— For details on any of these pets, contact Sandy Paws on www.facebook.com/sandypawsuae