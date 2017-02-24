Abandoned by owners, cat looks for loving home

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Abandoned by owners, cat looks for loving home

He was found on a busy highway, when construction workers were trying to move him with a shovel

Image Credit: Kremena Ivanova
Mr Weasley
Gulf News
 

Dubai

This (pictured) is Mr Weasley. You may know him better as Ron Weasley from J. K. Rowling’s wizarding school, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. On his way home, on the Hogwarts Express, there was a glitch at Platform 9 3/4 and Mr Weasley found himself being thrown out of a magical portal and landing on a busy road somewhere in the land of Muggles.

Glinda the Good Witch from the Land of Oz, who is currently residing amongst the humans as well, happened to be driving on that exact road when she saw Mr Weasley in cat form, injured on the road with lots of traffic passing by. She stopped the car, picked him up, and with a little magic, he was able to communicate his story to her.

Mr Weasley is currently at Petzone Veterinary Clinic in Dubai receiving medical care for his sustained injuries. When he is feeling new again, Mr Weasley would like to find a loving home that he could fill with magic.

Fairytales aside, Mr Weasley was found lifeless just off a highway by one of our wonderful friends and long term supporter. She pulled over to check if he was alive, as there were construction workers trying to move him off the road with a shovel. To her surprise, Mr Weasley was injured but was still alive and not quite ready to leave this world behind. He was rushed to the veterinary clinic where the incredible nursing staff and vet attended to him immediately.

After some time, the vet was able to reassure her that his injuries were all related to soft tissues and there were no fractures. This was a huge relief. He had a bleeding and swollen eye, the skin on his chin was torn open for which he received stitches and had several hematomas, a localised collection of blood outside certain blood vessels, on his two front legs and paws.

His injuries were most consistent with a fall from a high place rather than an impact injury from a car, but considering there was no where to fall from on that road, we can only assume what happened. He has been recovering at an incredible rate and is ready to go to a loving foster home to recover completely and figure out more about his character.

He is a very affectionate cat, loves cuddles and head butting his favourite people and he is also a purr machine. He was not microchipped, but will be once he is ready for his vaccinations and neutering. The veterinary bill has been covered by the rescue team and once he is ready to be adopted, the standard adoption fee will apply. He will be vaccinated, neutered and microchipped before adoption.

For more information on Mr Weasley, please contact us at 38 Smiles by email on info@38smiles.com or in a private message via our Facebook Page.

— The reader is the founder of 38 Smiles, an animal rescue and adoption organisation based in Dubai.

More from Save An Animal

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsYour SaySave An Animal

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Save An Animal

Abandoned by owners, cat looks for loving home
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free