Abandoned by owners, cat looks for loving home

Mr Weasley

Dubai

This (pictured) is Mr Weasley. You may know him better as Ron Weasley from J. K. Rowling’s wizarding school, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. On his way home, on the Hogwarts Express, there was a glitch at Platform 9 3/4 and Mr Weasley found himself being thrown out of a magical portal and landing on a busy road somewhere in the land of Muggles.

Glinda the Good Witch from the Land of Oz, who is currently residing amongst the humans as well, happened to be driving on that exact road when she saw Mr Weasley in cat form, injured on the road with lots of traffic passing by. She stopped the car, picked him up, and with a little magic, he was able to communicate his story to her.

Mr Weasley is currently at Petzone Veterinary Clinic in Dubai receiving medical care for his sustained injuries. When he is feeling new again, Mr Weasley would like to find a loving home that he could fill with magic.

Fairytales aside, Mr Weasley was found lifeless just off a highway by one of our wonderful friends and long term supporter. She pulled over to check if he was alive, as there were construction workers trying to move him off the road with a shovel. To her surprise, Mr Weasley was injured but was still alive and not quite ready to leave this world behind. He was rushed to the veterinary clinic where the incredible nursing staff and vet attended to him immediately.

After some time, the vet was able to reassure her that his injuries were all related to soft tissues and there were no fractures. This was a huge relief. He had a bleeding and swollen eye, the skin on his chin was torn open for which he received stitches and had several hematomas, a localised collection of blood outside certain blood vessels, on his two front legs and paws.

His injuries were most consistent with a fall from a high place rather than an impact injury from a car, but considering there was no where to fall from on that road, we can only assume what happened. He has been recovering at an incredible rate and is ready to go to a loving foster home to recover completely and figure out more about his character.

He is a very affectionate cat, loves cuddles and head butting his favourite people and he is also a purr machine. He was not microchipped, but will be once he is ready for his vaccinations and neutering. The veterinary bill has been covered by the rescue team and once he is ready to be adopted, the standard adoption fee will apply. He will be vaccinated, neutered and microchipped before adoption.

For more information on Mr Weasley, please contact us at 38 Smiles by email on info@38smiles.com or in a private message via our Facebook Page.

— The reader is the founder of 38 Smiles, an animal rescue and adoption organisation based in Dubai.