Tom Hanks’ debut book is due in October

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Tom Hanks’ debut book is due in October

The Oscar-winning actor’s first book features 17 stories

Image Credit: AP
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks.
Gulf News
 

New York: Tom Hanks is putting his love of vintage typewriters to good use - his collection of short stories will be published in October.

The Oscar-winning actor’s first book, “UNCOMMON TYPE: Some Stories”, features 17 stories, each in some way involving a different typewriter. It’s due out October 24 from Alfred A. Knopf, the publisher said.

Among the stories written by Hanks, who owns over 100 typewriters, is one about an immigrant arriving in New York City, another about a bowler who becomes a celebrity and another about an eccentric billionaire.

Hanks said in a statement that he began work on the stories in 2015: “I wrote in hotels during press tours. I wrote on vacation. I wrote on planes, at home and in the office.”

filed under

GulfNewsYour Say#GNBookClub
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays