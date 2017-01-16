Tickets on sale for literature festival

Tickets are on sale for the ninth Emirates Airline Festival of Literature.

Dubai: Tickets are now on sale for the ninth Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the annual literary extravaganza that brings a host of top authors to Dubai. Not to be missed events include sessions with master storyteller Jeffrey Archer, Queen of Crime Writers Kathy Reichs, celebrated Emirati writer Dr Hamad Al Hammady, veteran poet Mourid Barghouti and multi award-winning journalist Christina Lamb.

The Festival will take place over nine days from March 3-11:

• Held during the UAE’s 2017 Month of Reading.

• Will feature more than 160 authors.

• A third of the authors are from the UAE and the Arab World.

• More than 32 different nationalities represented.

• Simultaneous translation for Arabic and English for most sessions.

Also in attendance will be Emirati adventurer, photographer and campaigner Jalal Jamal Bin Thaneya, who recently completed a gruelling journey, on foot, of the seven Emirates in only 14 days, in an effort to raise awareness about people with special needs.

For the first time, the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature will be holding four three-day Creative Writing Courses in Arabic and English for writers at different stages of their writing journey.

Internationally-acclaimed authors Patrick Gale, Sue Moorcroft, Tamsyn Murray and Fatima Sharafeddine will be conducting workshops on:

• Creative Writing Course 1 - Start-up Writing.

• Creative Writing Course 2 - Writing and Improving Your Novel.

• Creative Writing Course 3 - Writing for Children (English).

• Creative Writing Course 4 - Writing for Children and Young Adults (Arabic).

Each three-day course will be available to purchase from January 9 for members of the loyalty programme Foundation Friends, and from January 16 for the general public. More details available online on www.emirateslitfest.com.