The age of Trump

Writers contribute to a book of letters responding to the election of President Donald Trump

New York: Pulitzer Prize winners Junot Diaz, Viet Thanh Nguyen and Jane Smiley are among 32 writers contributing to a book of letters responding to the election of President Donald Trump.

Vintage Books told The Associated Press that “Radical Hope: Letters of Love and Dissent in Dangerous Times” will be published May 2 as a paperback original.

“The anthology offers readers an antidote to despair: it is a salve, a balm, a compass, a rallying cry, a lyrical manifesto, a power source, a torch to light the way forward,” Vintage announced.

Edited by Carolina De Robertis, the book will be divided into three sections. “Roots” will explore the historical origins of this time. “Present” will feature letters addressed to contemporary communities. “Seeds” will look ahead to future generations. Other writers will include Karen Joy Fowler, Claire Messud and Lisa See.

Radical Hope” continues a wave of releases from the publishing world since Trump’s stunning upset last November of Democrat Hillary Clinton.

What Do We Do Now: Standing Up for Your Values in Trump’s America” is a January release from Melville House that features suggestions for action from Gloria Steinem, US Sen. Bernie Sanders and George Saunders.

Gene Stone’s “The Trump Survival Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Living Through What You Hoped Would Never Happen” is another January publication, from Dey Street Books.

