Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Why was my credit card blocked?

Reader’s card was blocked by the bank and she wasn’t given any reason for it

Gulf News
 

Why was my card blocked?

I have been a customer of RAKBANK credit card for almost 12 years and never have I defaulted when paying my bills. But a week ago, I found out that my credit card has been blocked.

I called up their customer service and was told that the bank had blocked the card because I had not updated my details. They were referring to the new company I had joined, which was different from the original one registered with the bank. I was advised to visit the branch and submit my new visa page and a certificate from my new company. I obliged and went to RAKBANK’s Umm Hurair branch in Dubai, on December 25, 2016.

I was told that the card would not be activated anymore and the bank has blocked it. There was no chance of re-activating the card. I asked them for what reason they blocked the card and the reply made me furious. They said they couldn’t give me a reason. It was the bank’s internal decision to block the card. I would just have to pay the outstanding and close it.

First, their call centre told me that I would need to update my details and it would get activated again. Then at the branch, they said it could not be activated and they could not give me a reason why. The worst part is they did not even inform me about this in advance. No warning whatsoever. They just blocked the card at their convenience. I would understand if they could have sent an email or text message stating that they will be blocking it.

I hope Gulf News can help me with this case.

From Ms Rosanna P. Garcia

Dubai

The management of RAKBANK responds:

We write in reference to your email regarding the issues raise by Ms Garcia, a RAKBANK customer. We regret that Ms Garcia’s credit card was erroneously blocked on December 8, 2016. We have apologised to Ms Garcia for the inconvenience caused.

Ms Garcia responds:

I received a call on January 17, 2017 and was told that they made a mistake in blocking the card. They gave me an apology for what happened. I thank Gulf News for taking action, with this complaint.

(Process initiated: January 15, 2017. Response from organisation: January 17, 2017. Reader confirmation: January 17, 2017.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Complaints

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayComplaints

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Complaints

Why should I pay?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators